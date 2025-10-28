Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Melissa mapped as Jamaica faces catastrophic ‘storm of the century’

The eye of Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Jamaica
The eye of Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Jamaica (Windy)
  • Hurricane Melissa, a record-breaking Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 175mph, is expected to make landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday.
  • The storm is forecast to bring catastrophic flash flooding, numerous landslides, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves, with rainfall potentially reaching 40 inches in some areas.
  • At least seven fatalities have already been reported across Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, with one person remaining missing.
  • Jamaican officials have warned of unprecedented rainfall and extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power outages, and isolated communities, urging residents to evacuate to 900 available shelters.
  • Melissa is set to be the most powerful storm ever to hit Jamaica, surpassing Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, and has caused flight cancellations, stranding hundreds of British travellers.
