Inquiry launched into government handling of Harry Dunn’s death, Lammy announces

David Lammy has launched an independent inquiry into the way the Foreign Office officials handled the death of Harry Dunn in an accident involving a member of the US intelligence community.

The 19-year-old was killed when a car driven by Anne Sacoolas hit his motorcycle near the exit to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Ms Sacoolas, who was the wife of a CIA operative working near the airbase, was allowed to leave the country with claims that she was covered by diplomatic immunity. Requests for extradition were initially rejected by the first Donald Trump administration, although the president met Dunn’s parents.

open image in gallery Harry Dunn was killed in a road crash in August 2019 (Family handout/PA) ( Family Handout )

Sacoolas would later provide videolink evidence but did not return to the UK for trial because it was unlikely to result in a prison sentence.

There was criticism over the way the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) handled the case, and whether more could have been done to ensure Sacoolas returned to the UK.

The review will be led by Dame Anne Owers DBE, who will examine actions taken by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in support of the family of Harry Dunn in the period between 27 August and the end of December 2019.

Having promised to undertake a review while sitting as an opposition MP, Mr Lammy has met twice with family members since becoming foreign secretary and committed the government to learning lessons from the tragedy.

He said: “I have the deepest respect for the resolve Harry’s family have shown since his tragic death and in launching this independent review, we are honouring the commitments we have made to them.

open image in gallery Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I am confident the review into how the case was handled by the previous government has the remit required to properly address the family’s concerns and to ensure lessons are learned.

“Having worked previously with Dame Anne Owers on the Lammy Review in 2017, I don’t believe anyone is better qualified to undertake this important piece of work.”

The mother of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles, said: “We welcome today’s formal announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that a full review into the handling of Harry’s case will now take place.

“We now look forward to working with Dame Anne Owers and doing all we can to support her in this important task. It is our sincere hope that her work will help ensure that no other family is ever treated in the way that ours was. This review is yet another step in our long journey towards ensuring that Harry’s loss was not in vain and that the World is a better and safer place.”