The five big questions that will dominate the G7

World leaders are gathered in Canada for a G7 summit set to be dominated by intense talks about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

With missiles being fired back and forth between Israel and Iran, Sir Keir Starmer, Donald Trump and others are in Kananaskis, Alberta until Tuesday.

But while the summit has been overshadowed by rising tensions elsewhere, there are still a series of thorny issues for the G7 leaders to discuss.

open image in gallery Donald Trump will dominate the G7 summit ( AP )

The Independent looks at the five big questions that will dominate the agenda at the summit.

Trump v Carney

A focal point of the whole summit will be the relationship between Mr Trump and his host, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

The former Bank of England boss won April’s general election riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment across the country, following the US president’s threats to turn Canada into America’s 51st state.

But, as host, it will fall to Mr Carney to build bridges between Mr Trump and the rest of the G7. They are scheduled for a meeting on Monday morning, with Mr Carney hoping to strike a trade and security deal with Mr Trump and exempt the country from damaging tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars.

Mr Carney has a mammoth task on his hands to keep Mr Trump onside. The last time Canada hosted the G7 in 2018, Mr Trump lashed out at former PM Justin Trudeau and left without signing an agreed joint statement.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Mark Carney have clashed ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump tariffs

Meanwhile Mr Trump’s relations are not just strained with Canada. All of the G7 leaders will want to quiz the US president on his future tariff plans and seek carve outs for their own countries from the damaging levies.

His “Liberation Day” measures are still on hold after the US International Trade court struck them down.

But with the White House plotting ways to reimplement the universal tariffs, leaders at the G7 will be keen to push towards exemptions in the future.

The World Bank has sharply downgraded its global economic outlook over Mr Trump’s use of tariffs - blaming a “substantial rise in trade barriers”.

Russia and Ukraine

Mr Trump campaigned on the promise he would end Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being re-elected.

open image in gallery Donald Trump said he would end Putin’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours ( AP )

Six months on, negotiations over a peace deal between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky have stalled.

G7 leaders will be piling pressure on Mr Trump to back tougher sanctions against Putin and his supporters. Sir Keir especially will be seeking assurances from Mr Trump that he will provide support to his so-called coalition of the willing, a peacekeeping force to be sent to Ukraine in the event of a permanent ceasefire.

But, in a sign of the challenge they face, the US President recently suggested it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” in a sign of his waning interest in ending the three-year conflict.

The environment

Going into the summit, Canada wanted to talk about climate change and the environment, having suffered its worst wildfire season on record in 2023.

open image in gallery Canada faces another year of potentially devastating forest fires ( via REUTERS )

Officials stressed that it was on the agenda for the summit, with the country hoping to focus world leaders on the growing global forest fire threat.

Israel-Iran crisis

But top of the agenda will be the unfolding crisis in the Middle East. Tensions between Iran and Israel are high and both sides are threatening escalation, while world leaders around the globe are calling for peace.

Mr Trump said it is”possible” America could get involved in the conflict, which would present a challenge to allies who would then be expected to get involved as well.

The crisis threatens to close the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, which would deal a severe blow to global trade.