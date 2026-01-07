Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has told a Reform mayoral candidate who said David Lammy should “go home” to the Caribbean to apologise for his remarks.

The Reform UK leader has been under pressure to sack Chris Parry, Reform’s candidate for the Hampshire and the Solent mayoralty, after he made remarks about the “loyalties” of Mr Lammy and praised Enoch Powell.

The retired Naval officer has since doubled down on what Labour has described as his “racist and grossly offensive” remarks, as senior Reform figures have been urged to condemn him.

Asked whether the social media posts made Mr Parry a good representative of Reform, Mr Farage said they were “over the top” and that he should apologise.

“He also criticised quite strongly many white politicians, called them unpatriotic and suggested they went to live in other countries,” he told reporters.

“Look, some of his comments are a bit rich. I get that. He is intensely patriotic. He’s risen to the rank of rear admiral, he’s given enormous service to this country.

“But I do think his comments on Lammy were over the top, and he should apologise for them.”

open image in gallery The Reform UK leader has been under pressure to sack Chris Parry ( PA Wire )

Reform came under pressure to drop Mr Parry, after it emerged he had posted on X in February: “Lammy must go home to the Caribbean where [his] loyalty lies.”

Mr Lammy, who was born in and grew up in north London, the appalling racism he had to endure as a child and teenager.

Despite being widely condemned after his initial comments, Mr Parry later doubled down, posting on X: “Well, home is where the heart is. That’s the point.”

He also suggested that the primary loyalty of at least eight other politicians is not to the UK including Labour MP Naz Shah and Your Party co-leader Zarah Sultana.

In October, above a post of footage showing London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan and the MP Dawn Butler attending a Jamaica-themed party at Labour’s annual conference, he wrote: “You really have to wonder where people’s primary loyalty lies.”

An additional tweet, Mr Parry also described the dead rightwing former Tory politician Enoch Powell as “unfulfilled”.

open image in gallery ( Reform UK )

In his infamous 1968 “rivers of blood” speech, Enoch Powell used inflammatory language to criticise immigration to the UK.

Mr Powell was sacked from the Conservative frontbench as a result of making the speech.

Anna Turley, the chairwoman of the Labour Party, said the Reform leader had “failed to take any action on his mayoral candidate’s racist comments”.

She also criticised Mr Farage for not apologising to fellow school pupils who accused him of racism when they attended London private school Dulwich College in the 1970s.

She told The Independent last month: “How big does the mountain of racist and grossly offensive comments Chris Parry has made have to get before Nigel Farage throws him out of Reform? It’s disgraceful.

“Farage’s refusal to take action against racism in his party shows what a dark place he’s dragging politics to. He should finally drop Chris Parry as a candidate, kick him out of his party, and apologise for failing to take action sooner.”