Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs in Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party have called for a debate on the death penalty after a killer who murdered three girls at a children’s dance class was sentenced.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was given life with a minimum of 52 years in prison for the horrific attack which was described as a “pre-meditated attempt to commit indiscriminate mass murder”.

Judge Mr Justice Goose said he was unable to hand him a rare whole life order because he was only 17 at the time of the attack on 29 July last year. He turned 18 just nine days later.

Axel Rudakubana has been detained for a minimum of 52 years ( PA Media )

Southport’s Labour MP Patrick Hurley said the sentence was “not severe enough” and he had asked the Attorney General to review the sentence as “unduly lenient”.

The Attorney General’s Office said the case had been referred under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, which requires just one request in order for punishments handed out in court to be reconsidered.

Attorney General Lord Hermer and Solicitor General Lucy Rigby have 28 days to decide whether to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice has called for a “national debate” on the death penalty.

The MP told LBC: "I don’t think we should be afraid of having a national debate on important big issues like this. I think that many people in the country would like at least a debate."

The last use of the death penalty in the UK took place in 1964.

Another Reform MP Rupert Lowe said it was "time for a national debate" on the use of capital punishment "in exceptional circumstances".

A third, Lee Anderson, posted a picture of a noose on his X account, adding: "No apologies here. This is what is required!"

Party leader Mr Farage also called for the director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson to resign.

He said: “The British public needs to have confidence in the CPS and our police forces. Tens of millions of British citizens will find it incomprehensible how the CPS decided this was a non-terror incident and maintained that position. Those in positions of power have to be accountable and responsible for their actions.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer described the killer as a “vile offender” who “as the judge has stated... will likely never be released”. He added that the “thoughts of the entire nation” were with the families and all those affected by the “unimaginable horrors” that unfolded.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “I cannot imagine the eduring pain their [victims] families are still going through. No punishment will ever seem like enough.

“The government has an urgent duty to the families and our country to learn the lessons from what happened, and ensure a tragedy on this scale can never happen again.”