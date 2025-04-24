Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Poll of the day: Should how much you pay for energy depend on where you live?

Have your say: Should your postcode decide your power bill? A new government plan could mean cheaper energy up north, and higher costs down south

Lauren MacDougall
Thursday 24 April 2025 04:53 EDT
Should your postcode decide your power bill? (Ben Whitley/PA)
For years, UK households have paid roughly the same price for electricity, no matter where they live – a system built on the idea that access to energy should be fair and equal.

But is that about to change?

The government is now considering a controversial new “zonal pricing” plan, which would see electricity bills vary by region based on local supply and demand. That could mean cheaper energy in wind-rich areas like Scotland, and higher bills in the South of England, where energy supply is more limited.

Supporters argue it’s a smarter, greener way to reflect how energy is actually produced and used. But critics, including Labour donor and green energy tycoon Dale Vince, have called it “madness”, warning it could create a postcode lottery where millions end up paying more.

Ed Miliband has insisted that no decision has been made on what he called “a very complex and important issue.” Speaking on the Today programme, the energy secretary said both zonal and reformed national pricing are being considered, but stressed: “Whatever route we go down, my bottom line is bills have got to fall — and they should fall throughout the country.”

He also ruled out introducing a “postcode lottery”, but with pressure mounting from all sides, the debate is heating up fast.

So, we want to hear from you. Should where you live decide how much you pay for electricity – or is that just unfair?

Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Comments

