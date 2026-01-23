Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of councils across England have postponed local elections this year, affecting millions of voters across the country.

On Thursday, local government secretary Steve Reed confirmed 29 of the 136 council elections due to be held this year will now be delayed until 2027.

The government has explained that the delays were requested by local councils due to a lack of capacity amid an ongoing overhaul of local government structures.

Although Mr Reed told the Commons the “vast majority” of polls will take place in May as planned, the government has faced criticism from political rivals that Labour is “scared of the voters”.

The delays come amid Labour plans to reorganise local government in England by scrapping two-tier authorities and merging them into single unitary councils by 2028.

Last month, the government said some 63 council areas could postpone elections until 2027 after some told ministers they lacked the capacity to reorganise in time.

On Thursday, Mr Reed confirmed his decision to to bring forward legislation to postpone 29 of the elections.

City councils in Lincoln, Exeter, Norwich, Peterborough and Preston are among the authorities where votes will not take place on May 7, alongside several districts such as Cannock Chase, Harlow, Welwyn Hatfield and West Lancashire.

Polling day has also been postponed for county council voters in East Sussex, West Sussex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Mr Reed said: “I have received one further representation this morning and I will consider, then report back to the House on my decision.

“In all other areas, council elections will go ahead as planned, many having offered no evidence that it would delay reorganisation in their areas.

“This means, of the 136 local elections across England that were scheduled for May, the vast majority will go ahead as planned.”

Critics have said the postponement is undemocratic (PA) ( PA Archive )

The Electoral Commission has criticised the delays, saying it risks "damaging public confidence". The decision has also prompted claims from opposition parties that the postponements are politically motivated.

James Cleverly, the shadow housing, communities and local government secretary accused Mr Reed of trying to score a “political gotcha”.

He said: “It is clear what he wants – he wants to cancel all these elections. So, why does he not simply say so? Why does he not have the courage of his own convictions?”

Nigel Farage – who launched plans for a judicial review in an attempt to make the elections go ahead – has accused communities secretary Steve Reed of an “abuse of power”.

“We will use every means possible, starting with our judicial review”, he added.

Labour is facing a potential wipeout at the upcoming local elections, with Mr Farage’s Reform UK surging in polls across the country.

Mr Reed denied the government had imposed the delays and said: “To those who say we’ve cancelled all the elections, we haven’t. To those who say it’s all Labour councils, it isn’t.

“I’ve asked, I’ve listened, and I’ve acted. No messing about, no playing politics, just getting on with the job of making local government work better for local people.”