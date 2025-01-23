Ed Miliband won’t resign over Heathrow third runway despite environmental concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Miliband has ruled out resigning as energy secretary if Rachel Reeves backs a third runway at Heathrow - despite his previous objections.

More than a decade ago, Mr Miliband reportedly threatened to quit Gordon Brown’s cabinet if the then Labour government supported the airport’s expansion.

And in 2018 he said he would vote against another runway in the House of Commons, because "we owe it to future generations not just to have good environmental principles but to act on them”.

open image in gallery Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has ruled out quitting (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

But asked on Thursday if he would consider handing in his resignation if the government gives the go-ahead, he said: "Don’t be ridiculous, no. The whole of the government is focused, and I’m focused, on delivering our clean energy mission as part of what we need to do as a country, as part of the Prime Minister’s mission and as part of meeting our economic growth mission - our number one priority."

Labour’s deep splits on the issue were still apparent, however, as the Labour mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan put the chancellor on notice he would consider joining a legal challenge if she does back a third runway.

He said the aviation sector was important for growth and prosperity but added “we face a climate crisis and a climate emergency’.

Pointing to a finding by the climate change committee that the only time expansion should be considered is if it abides with climate change commitments, he said: “The three big concerns that need to be addressed is could a new runway be built that abides with carbon targets, concerns around noise pollution, concerns around air pollution. Should that speculation become a reality we’ll of course consider the merits of that (legal ) case. I’m quite clear my views have not changed.”

open image in gallery Labour mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan put the chancellor on notice he would consider joining a legal challenge if she does back a third runway (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Reeves is expected to use a speech on growth next week to support growing the west London airport and to endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton.

Last week she said the rising cost of borrowing and falling value of the pound underlined the need for ministers to go “further and faster” in search of economic growth.

Asked about the Heathrow decision while on a trip to Davos to try to woo business investment to the UK, she said that as their government’s primary mission growth trumped net zero considerations, describing it as “obviously the most important thing”.

Sir Sadiq won a third term in office last year in part on a platform of opposing airport expansion in the capital.

open image in gallery Environmentalists are opposed to a third runway ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Giving evidence to the London Assembly on Thursday, he said:" I’m quite clear, my views on the expansion of Heathrow by a new runway haven’t changed."

Earlier this week another Labour mayor, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, hit out at the idea saying it would help “overheat” the economy.

He warned: “It’s a model for an ever-overheating UK economy rather than a more balanced, levelled-up economy, which is what we would argue for. Manchester Airport has two runways and it doesn’t operate at full capacity.”

Labour peer Prem Sikka said a third runway would be “madness”, was “bound to lead to environmental degradation” and protests and was a “vote loser”.