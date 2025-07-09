Donald Trump preparing to visit UK in coming weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is preparing to visit the UK later this month, Scottish police have said, as part of what is thought to be a trip to visit a new golf course.

The trip is separate to the US president’s full state visit to the UK, which is expected to take place in September.

In a statement, Police Scotland said planning is underway for the July visit, saying it would involve a “significant policing operation”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland later this month ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Security and policing insiders told Sky News that as many as 5,000 police officers could be required to work 12-hour shifts as part of the operation.

The trip would be the first time Mr Trump has visited Scotland since he won the US election last year.

It comes after the US president’s son, Eric Trump, previously said his father would attend the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire later during the summer.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: "Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States.

"While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation."

Earlier this year Mr Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, becoming the first US president to receive the honour.

While the dates for his visit have not yet been confirmed, September is understood to be the most likely.

Formal planning for the official state visit has now begun.

The invitation was offered to the US president as part of a charm offensive from Sir Keir Starmer’s government in an attempt to build closer ties with Mr Trump and secure carveouts for the UK from his sweeping global tariffs.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.