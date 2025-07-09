Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘flat-footed’ by Pentagon’s weapons halt to Kyiv as he pledges more arms
Pentagon halted air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery and other weapons pledged to Ukraine
Donald Trump was caught off-guard by the Pentagon’s decision to announce a pause in some weapons deliveries last week to Ukraine, three people aware of the situation have said.
One of the people described Mr Trump, who privately expressed frustration with Pentagon officials, as being caught "flat footed" by the announcement.
The Trump administration is in the eye of a storm after the Pentagon announced last week that it would hold back some air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery and other weapons pledged to Ukraine because of what US officials said were concerns that American stockpiles were running short on supply.
Mr Trump marked a U-turn on Monday and said the US will have to send more weapons to Ukraine, effectively reversing the move, as he showed signs of growing frustration with the Russian leader.
In a televised meeting of top officials, Mr Trump said: “We get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless”.
On the war front, Polish and allied aircraft were activated in the early hours today after Russia launched air strikes hitting western Ukraine, officials said.
Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
Polish and allied aircraft were activated in the early hours today to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, near the border with the Poland, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said this morning.
At 0215 GMT, most of western Ukraine had been under air raid alerts for nearly three hours following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.
