The number of Britons who see the US as a serious threat to global security has skyrocketed since Donald Trump entered the White House in January, new research shows.

Even before the president bombed Iran at the weekend, almost three quarters of those asked — 72 per cent — named the US as a threat to world peace in the next decade.

Researchers said the figure, which has doubled since last autumn, when it was just 36 per cent, was an “all time high”.

And it rivals China, on 69 per cent, Israel, on 73 per cent, and North Korea, on 77 per cent, although the highest was Russia on 90 per cent.

open image in gallery The President bombed Iran at the weekend ( AFP/Getty )

In recent months, Trump has alarmed the international community on a number of occassions, including when he raised doubts about his willingness to defend European countries and when held a televised showdown with Ukrainian President Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The latest British Social Attitudes (BSA) report, by the National Centre for Social Research, shows fears over the US’ role in the world is split along political party lines.

Labour and Green supporters are more likely — by 81 and 96 per cent — than those who back the Conservatives or Reform UK — 68 and 41 per cent — to consider the US a serious threat.

The survey also shows that increased public concern over potential threats has led to a significant increase in support for defence spending.

Almost one in ten — 9 per cent — believe defence should be the top priority for extra government spending, the highest figure ever recorded in the survey.

Again, however, there are marked differences by party, with Conservative and Reform supporters more likely to be in favour than those who back Labour or the Greens.

open image in gallery The three strike sites of Iranian nuclear facilities hit by US bombs on Saturday ( The Independent )

Gianfranco Addario, research director at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), told The Independent the research did not go into the reasons why those who took part believe the US to be a significant threat, but said “that would be very interesting to explore”.

He added: “The escalation of recent international conflicts is clearly reflected in the attitudes of the British population, who have never been so supportive of military spending and so concerned about serious security threats since the British Social Attitudes survey first addressed the subject in 1985.

“Perception of the US as a security threat has increased since the 2024 presidential elections and the first 100 days of the Trump administration, reaching an all-time high.

“The Labour government's approach to addressing these concerns, particularly in navigating internal party divisions while aligning with public sentiment, will be crucial in determining its success in managing the country's security and defence policies.”

The British Social Attitudes survey has been conducted every year since 1983.