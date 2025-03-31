Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain will be hit by Donald Trump's trade tariffs, Downing Street has admitted as hopes of concluding a deal before Wednesday's deadline dwindle.

Sir Keir Starmer had been hoping to secure an exemption for Britain businesses but despite "intense negotiations" between the US and UK, No 10 has confirmed no agreement will be in place before April 2 when the US president has vowed to impose levies on a wide range of goods.

It comes as a major blow to Sir Keir after careful diplomatic efforts to woo Trump including offering a second state visit. And the admission came despite a warm telephone conversation between the president and prime minister on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, two major business groups have warned that more than 60 per cent of their members will be hit directly by the US tariffs with others facing indirect effects from worldwide the impact on supply chains.

With anxiety growing international markets tumbled around the world on Monday as President Trump confirmed that tariffs will hit "all countries" on Wednesday, in what he had dubbed "liberation day".

Already Trump has confirmed tariffs on steel, automobiles and aluminium products but Wednesday is expected to see much wider measures.

And in a sign of the damage done by tariffs he British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has estimated that almost two thirds (63 per cent) of businesses it represents will be hit by the new tariff war.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said that 60 per cent of its members export to the US.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC pointed that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week warned that a trade war with the US will wipe out all the headroom chancellor Rachel Reeves had given herself in the spring statement leaving the government vulnerable to major events.

“Tariffs mean prices and costs will inevitably go up and this is a lose-lose scenario for consumers, businesses, and economic growth. But the imposition of more tariffs by the US does not mean we have reached the end of the road in terms of negotiations. Tariffs can be lifted at any time.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the FSB, said: “There is no skirting around the fact that tariffs are going to be a huge headache for small firms.

“Extra costs are the last thing businesses need, especially at a time where nine in 10 small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) believe exporting is important to the overall economy. With 59 per cent of small exporters currently exporting to the US, any disruptions to trade could have a huge ripple effect.”

Meanwhile, the BCC and others are urging the UK government to push ahead with its talks on a trade deal with the US in an attempt to reverse the tariffs.

But there were warnings from other business groups that if Sir Keir Starmer was to follow the EU in unleashing retaliatory measures.

John Longworth, chairman of the Independent Business Network (IBN), warned that UK tariffs on the US would be “an act of self harm”.

He said: “Tariffs are primarily self harm unless they attack strategic industries. Our goods trade with the US is broadly in balance. We should seek trade arrangements asap and ignore the naysayers. It will cut inflation, help consumers and UK business.

“We should avoid the EU tariff war and stop protecting expensive EU producers. If we get involved in a tariff war it will cut economic growth even further and add to inflation = stagflation.”

But trade experts have said that Wednesday’s events will in effect see a major shift in geo-politics which will redraw global alliances.

One of Britain’s leading trade experts believes that if Donald Trump goes ahead with his round of tariffs on Wednesday 2 April it will result in a major geo-political shift.

Marco Forgione, director general at the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade, has suggested that it will result in major western democracies turning their backs on the US and working more closely together.

He told The Independent: “There is going to be a geo-political shift with Canada, EU, UK and Australia forming a closer trading partnership.

“That means the development of either a formal or informal collaboration. It won’t replace the US market but certainly regarding commodities could establish a new collaborative trading community.”

It was an issue picked up by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

He said: “We have to stand tall with our allies in Canada and Europe against Trump's tariffs and show that Britain will not be bullied. That means preparing potential tariffs including on Elon Musk's Teslas, and urgently negotiating a better trade deal with the EU.”

The shift fits into the UK’s current membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which Canada and Australia are already members of as well as Japan.

But it would also potentially help Sir Keir Starmer with his Brexit reset talks with the EU.

Chris Southworth, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom (ICC United Kingdom), said: "Businesses need certainty to operate, to plan, to invest. If demand for these slows it will certainly impact production, which will then impact jobs and have a ripple effect through the supply chain.

“It's very difficult if not impossible to mitigate the impact of tariffs once they come into force especially if every country retaliates. Unwinding the tariffs once in place will require a tremendous amount of diplomatic effort, all of which diverts resources away from where they should be on working together to solve the issues we all face as a global community.”

Tory shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith MP said: “This news is potentially a hammer blow not just to British businesses and workers but to his own chancellor whose creative accounting at the emergency budget fails to include the impact of tariffs.”