The UK is hoping to avoid Trump’s sweeping tariffs by securing a US trade deal before Wednesday
The FTSE 100 has tumbled as US president Donald Trump is set to impose crippling tariffs on UK goods being exported to America.
The index of the UK’s most highly capitalised companies dropped as much as 1.2 per cent in London ahead of Mr Trump’s self-described “Liberation Day” on Wednesday.
The president is set to slap various high tariffs on imported goods from around the world to counter trade practices that his government deems unfair.
The UK is hoping to secure a “UK-US economic prosperity deal” which will exempt British goods from tariffs on imports into America.
On Sunday, Sir Keir spoke with the US president in what Downing Street described as part of “productive negotiations” towards a deal, agreeing to “stay in touch in the coming days”.
Mr Trump announced a 25 per cent import tax on all cars imported to the US, a measure expected to hit British luxury car makers such as Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.
The levy would be on top of a series of tariffs set to come into effect on 2 April, which could include a general 20 per cent tax on UK products in response to the rate of VAT.
Trump’s tariffs will mean everyone loses, warn experts
Donald Trump’s threatened global tariffs have led to many uncertainties with the only certainty, according to experts, being that “everyone loses”.
Economic research company Capital Economics warns: “Tariff wars have no real winners – only mounting costs and unintended consequences.”
It also suggested the tariffs are likely to remain in place for a while, with countries like China set to face more aggressive increases.
The economists write: “To this end, they would represent both a shift in US revenue mix but also represent a new front in global fracturing.”
Pound on track for best month against dollar in over a year as US faces recession fears
The pound has risen against the dollar to be on track for its best month in over a year as the US faces the prospect of a recession after Donald Trump announced international tariffs, according to financiers.
Sterling was said to be headed for an increase of nearly 3 per cent against the dollar this month, taking it to its best month since November 2023.
Michalis Rousakis and Claudio Piron, from Merrill Lynch, told The Telegraph: “Across-the-board tariffs would be a negative surprise, in our view.
“Our main concern is ‘something breaking’ from aggressive tariffs, triggering a tail risk of a sharp market sell-off, pushing the dollar much higher in the short term.”
Kremlin responds to Trump sanctions threat
The Kremlin, asked about Donald Trump’s sanctions threat, has said that Russia is working with the US on Ukraine settlement ideas.
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the US were working on unspecified ideas on a possible peace settlement in Ukraine after US President Donald Trump said he was "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump told NBC News he was very angry after Putin last week criticised the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership, the television network reported, citing a telephone interview early on Sunday.
Trump said he would impose secondary tariffs of 25 per cent to 50 per cent on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was blocking his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Asked about Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin remained open to contacts with Trump and that a call between them could be set up at short notice if necessary though no call was scheduled for this week.
Peskov said Moscow and Washington were continuing to work on building up bilateral ties.
Trump tariffs will result in a major geo-political shift, expert claims
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox writes:
One of Britain’s leading trade experts believes that if Donald Trump goes ahead with his round of tariffs on Wednesday 2 April it will result in a major geo-political shift.
Marco Forgione, director general at the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade, has suggested that it will result in major western democracies turning their backs on the US and working more closely together.
He told The Independent: “There is going to be a geo-political shift with Canada, EU, UK and Australia forming a closer trading partnership.
“That means the development of either a formal or informal collaboration. It won’t replace the US market but certainly regarding commodities could establish a new collaborative trading community.”
The shift fits into the UK’s current membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which Canada and Australia are already members of as well as Japan.
But it would also potentially help Sir Keir Starmer with his Brexit reset talks with the EU.
'Asia is ground zero': Shares tumble from Thailand to Taiwan
Asian shares tumbled today with benchmarks in Tokyo and Taiwan falling more than 4 per cent, while the price of gold hit a record high at nearly 3,150 dollars an ounce.
Many of the countries that run trade surpluses with the US and depend heavily on export manufacturing are in Asia, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
"Asia is ground zero. Of the 21 countries under USTR (US Trade Representative) scrutiny, nine are in Asia," he noted.
Thailand's SET lost 1.5 per cent after a powerful earthquake centred in Myanmar rattled the region.
Tokyo's benchmark fell 4.1 per cent to 35,617.56, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2 per cent to 23,135.01. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.5 per cent to 3,335.67.
In South Korea, the Kospi fell 3 per cent to 2,481.12, while Taiwan's Taiex lost 4.2 per cent.
Pictured: FTSE 100 struggles to recover after Trump announces global tariffs
The FTSE 100 has continued to plunge after Donald Trump announced global tariffs.
The FTSE 100 plummeted by as much as 1.2 per cent in London this morning, as stocks dropped worldwide.
In London, stocks are struggling to recover.
European Central Bank head calls for Europe to 'take the reins now' as Trump's tariffs loom
Europe should “take the reins now” as Donald Trump’s tariffs loom, the head of the European Central Bank has said, warning the continent is at an “existential moment”.
Christine Lagarde insisted the US president’s 25 per cent tariff on the motoring sector offers an opportunity.
She told France Inter Radio: “I consider it a moment when we can decide together to take our destiny into our own hands, and I think it is a march to independence.
“We are at an existential moment for Europe in which if we are able to take this step to independence, in terms of defence – which is not my topic so I won’t speak of that – energy and finance, which is much more my subject. We must absolutely take the reins now.”
What is most common nationality of illegal migrants?
Five nationalities together accounted for more than half the total number of migrants who were detected entering the UK illegally in 2024.
Afghan nationals were the most common group, making up 15 per cent (6,339) of the 43,630 migrants who arrived in the country through illegal routes last year, Home Office figures show.
The next most common nationalities were Iranian (5,370 or 12 per cent), Syrian (4,945 or 11 per cent), Eritrean (3,920 or 9 per cent) and Vietnamese (3,798 or 9 per cent).
Some 1,457 of arrivals last year (3 per cent) had no nationality recorded.
The top two nationalities in 2024, Afghan and Iranian, were also the most common in 2023, accounting for 17 per cent and 14 per cent of total arrivals in that year respectively.
The proportion of arrivals who were Vietnamese rose from 4 per cent in 2023 to 9 per cent in 2024, while the proportion from Syria increased from 7 per cent to 11 per cent.
Primark owner tumbles on FTSE 100
Separately, it's worth noting that as well as tariffs weighing on share prices, the owner of Primark is the biggest faller in morning trading on the FTSE 100 - Associated British Foods (ABF) is down 4.6 per cent already.
That's following the departure of Primark CEO Paul Marchant, who resigned after an allegation over his behaviour towards a woman at a social event.
ABF stated that Mr Marchant stood down with immediate effect and finance director Eoin Tonge will take over on an interim basis.
Mr Marchant had led Primark since 2009. While ABF have a wide-ranging empire including agriculture, ingredient production and food brands including Twinnings and Kingsmill, clothing retailer Primark is a key component of the business and contributed nearly half of the total £20bn group revenue last year. Parent company ABF’s CEO George Weston said he was “immensely disappointed” with the situation.
