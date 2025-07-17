Diane Abbott suspended by the Labour Party over race row letter
The veteran MP said in a BBC interview that she stood by a letter she wrote in 2023 where she suggested antisemitism and prejudice against travellers was not as bad as racism based on colour
Diane Abbott has been suspended by the Labour Party over her claiming she stood by a controversial letter she wrote in 2023 comparing different types of racism on colour.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Diane Abbott has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.”
In an earlier statement the party had said it took her actions “very seriously”.
More to follow...
