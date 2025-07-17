Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diane Abbott suspended by the Labour Party over race row letter

The veteran MP said in a BBC interview that she stood by a letter she wrote in 2023 where she suggested antisemitism and prejudice against travellers was not as bad as racism based on colour

David Maddox
Political Editor
Thursday 17 July 2025 13:11 EDT
Mother of the House Diane Abbott (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mother of the House Diane Abbott (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Diane Abbott has been suspended by the Labour Party over her claiming she stood by a controversial letter she wrote in 2023 comparing different types of racism on colour.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Diane Abbott has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.”

In an earlier statement the party had said it took her actions “very seriously”.

More to follow...

