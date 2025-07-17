What happened the last time a Labour government opted to lower the voting age?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grappling with economic difficulties including rising prices at a time of accelerated social change and growing concerns about immigration, Harold Wilson’s Labour government introduced legislation to lower the voting age.

The Representation of the People Act 1969 was a major milestone in the development of modern democracy, as the UK became the first country to lower the voting age from 21 to 18. The Act triggered change elsewhere as other democracies soon followed suit.

The economic and social conditions in the late 60s have clear parallels with those facing the current Labour Government, while the announcement of its intention to lower the voting age to 16 has been described as the biggest reform to our electoral system since 1969.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “important” to lower the voting age, as 16-year-olds were old enough to work and “pay in” through tax, so should “have the opportunity” to say how they wanted their money spent.

Polling suggests Labour stand to gain the most from reform, with 33% of 16 and 17-year-olds polled by ITV news saying they would back the party, while 20% said they would choose Reform UK and 18% the Greens.

Therefore, while ministers will not accept that electoral advantage is a motivating factor for the changes, some opponents may argue that this is the case.

Some historians suggest an expectation of a boost in vote share was not a factor in decision making within Harold Wilson’s administration at the time.

This, it is claimed, was because the voting intentions of younger people were far from clear.

But in his history of the Labour Party, Andrew Thorpe claimed the lowering of the voting age was “less a principled commitment to young people than a piece of gerrymandering based on the assumption that young people were more likely to vote Labour than Conservative”.

While today some argue that lowering the voting age will counter political apathy or disenchantment among the young, research by the University of Huddersfield found no evidence that this fuelled demands for reform in the 1960s.

It highlighted that there was no significant difference in turnout between young and older voters prior to the 1969 Act, with large numbers of young people joining youth organisations linked with the main political parties.

However, amid contemporary concerns about radicalisation, the push for voting at 18 in the 1960s has been linked in part to growing concern that social alienation among the young could lead to “widespread antidemocratic embrace of either far-left or nationalist causes”.

The path to reform was set when the government in 1965 announced that a committee chaired by Justice John Latey would examine at what age individuals are considered an adult.

Published in 1967, the committee concluded that young people aged 18 should have adult rights, including owning property and being able to marry without the consent of their parents.

The report said: “This Committee is convinced that we must ensure that the young go out into the world as fully prepared for their adult responsibilities as possible, and that in giving them adult status at 18 we are doing no more than recognising the simple facts.”

Some in Harold Wilson’s cabinet were against reform, but the matter was resolved in favour of change and the government published a white paper.

Some of the subsequent arguments against reform at the time were said to focus on what can be considered the appropriate age of “maturity” and contained “assertions over the extent to which young people were competent, sentient humans, capable of voting”, according to the University of Huddersfield research.

However, advocates at the time echoed arguments regularly heard today under the principle of “no taxation without representation”.

Conservatives repeatedly requested a free vote on the issue, but the Labour government – with an overall majority of 67 – whipped its MPs, suggesting a nervousness over the depth of commitment to reform.

The Representation of the People Bill passed into law in July 1969, but by the following year the Labour Party had lost a total of 16 seats in by-elections.

The economy was showing signs of improvement, boosting Labour’s standing in the polls and prompting Mr Wilson to call a general election.

But, in what many observers considered a surprise result, Labour was defeated by the Conservatives led by Edward Heath.

In the context of arguments then and now about political engagement and lowering the voting age, it is notable that the 72% turnout at the election was the lowest since 1955.

Census data suggested that although about 800,000 newly-enfranchised 18 to 20-year-olds were due to be added to the electoral register for the general election, only 464,000 were actually registered.

Lowering the voting age was also considered under the last Labour government led by Tony Blair and later Gordon Brown.

Neither leader formally declared a commitment to enfranchising 16-year-olds, but the issue was debated in Parliament and supported by some Labour MPs.

However, there was not widespread cross-party backing for reform at the time, with many Conservatives either opposed or unenthusiastic about reform, raising the prospect of legislation facing a difficult passage through Parliament.

Competing policy priorities have also been cited as a factor in electoral reform being sidelined, with issues such as constitutional reform, health and the economy taking up political bandwidth.

Historians have also referenced concerns over potential controversy due to doubts over public support, while the lack of a prominent campaign for change is said to have prevented votes at 16 gaining momentum.