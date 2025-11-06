David Lammy told to ‘get a grip’ as search continues for mistakenly freed prisoners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has been told to “get a grip” on the prisons crisis as the justice secretary continues to come under pressure over two prisoners mistakenly released from a London jail.

Robert Jenrick told the BBC that he does not have confidence in Mr Lammy, and also suggested the deputy prime minister’s handling of questions on Wednesday was a “disgrace” and a “total dereliction of duty”.

Police are working to track down Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth last Wednesday October 29.

They are also searching for another inmate, Billy Smith, 35, accidentally released from the same south-west London prison on Monday.

Mr Lammy is under fire after he failed to address the matter when standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, when he repeatedly failed to tell MPs whether any more asylum seekers had been mistakenly released from jail since the case of Epping hotel migrant Hadush Kebatu.

open image in gallery Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC that he does not have confidence in Mr Lammy (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is understood that Kaddour-Cherif is not an asylum seeker.

Mr Jenrick told Radio 4’s Today programme: “It took six days for the prison service supposedly to even become aware that this had happened and inform the Metropolitan Police, who are now a week behind in the manhunt to find him.

“Then the Justice Secretary is informed about this on Tuesday night, didn’t come clean.“

He spent the next morning, we’re told, going out shopping for a suit, rather than taking charge of his department.

“He then comes to Parliament and doesn’t answer five straight questions about this. I think it’s a disgrace. It’s a total dereliction of duty.”

open image in gallery Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, (left) and Billy Smith, 35 (right) were accidentally released from prison ( Metropolitan Police/Surrey Police )

The story broke as PMQs were ending, and a comment released on Mr Lammy’s behalf said he was “absolutely outraged” over Kaddour-Cherif’s release.

Mr Lammy is understood to have been briefed about the case on Tuesday night, and The Times newspaper reported he had a statement ready to read out if the news broke, but did not do so for fear of pre-empting the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to the same programme, Mr Jenrick said: “Does anyone today [...] have confidence in David Lammy, I don’t. Does anyone?“The Justice Secretary’s got to get a grip.”

Mr Lammy’s ministerial colleague Alex Davies-Jones was sent out on Thursday morning to face questions from the media, telling the BBC that the deputy PM was on a long-standing visit.

Justice minister Ms Davies-Jones told Sky News that she was “totally furious” about the release and that she shares the “anger and frustration” of the public over the issue.

She told the broadcaster: “Any mistaken release from prison is unacceptable, that’s why we’re trying to get to the bottom of this.”She also said that a “crack team” of tech experts would be brought in to help the prison service, to help “digitise” the systems.

The Ministry of Justice defended Mr Lammy on Wednesday night, in a statement that said “facts were still emerging” while he was addressing the Commons on Wednesday lunchtime, and he had “not been accurately informed of key details including the offender’s immigration status”.

A spokesperson said: “The DPM was asked questions about the release of an asylum seeker. As was confirmed after PMQs by the Home Office, the individual was not an asylum seeker.“The DPM waited until after PMQs and further facts had emerged before making a statement.”Kaddour-Cherif is serving a sentence at Wandsworth for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure.

He was freed from the prison, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.

The Algerian national is understood to not be an asylum seeker, but is in the process of being deported after he overstayed his visa.

Smith, who has links to the Woking area, was freed on Monday, and had been sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences on the same day he was accidentally freed.