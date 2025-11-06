Police release new footage of escaped prisoner Brahim Kaddour-Cherif as manhunt continues

David Lammy had not been accurately informed of key details surrounding the mistaken release of missing prisoner Brahim Kaddour-Cherif before PMQs, the Ministry of Justice claimed on Wednesday.

“The [deputy prime minister] was asked questions about the release of an asylum seeker. As was confirmed after PMQs by the Home Office, the individual was not an asylum seeker,” a spokesperson said.

Mr Lammy “waited until after PMQs and further facts had emerged before making a statement,” they said.

Kaddour-Cherif was identified on Wednesday as a convicted sex offender who was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth last week. The error was only reported to the Met Police on Tuesday.

Police revealed later on Wednesday that a second prisoner, identified as William ‘Billy’ Smith, had also been released from HMP Wandsworth on Monday.

Details emerged after the deputy prime minister said that since the erroneous release of Hadush Kebatu in October, he had brought in the “strongest checks ever” to “clamp down” on such errors, and had ordered an independent investigation into what went wrong.