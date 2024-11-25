Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Lammy has been warned that the UK could be pulled into another global flashpoint over the rapidly destabilising situation in Bangladesh.

A cross-party group of MPs have written to the foreign secretary with a major report into Bangladesh listing a series of alarming conclusions, including the gaining of ground by Islamist extremists following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government at the start of August 2024.

The all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for the Commonwealth has recorded more than 2,000 atrocities since the fall of Hasani’s government and warned that the current regime may be weaponsing the legal system to exact revenge.

Any escalation in Bangladesh could have potential fallout in the UK with the 2021 census recording 644,881 people of Bangladeshi descent in England and Wales - 1.1 per cent of the population.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The collapse of the government impacted Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, whose aunt is the ousted Bangladeshi prime minister and maternal grandfather was its founding president.

APPG chairman Tory MP Andrew Rosindelll said: “This report will be a step in our efforts to raise awareness of issues affecting important Commonwealth partners.

“The findings will be shared with the government, charities, and other stakeholders involved with Bangladesh and the Commonwealth. It is hoped that these issues are heard within Westminster and Whitehall, and this report helps to inform parliamentarians and decision makers.”

The report notes: “Despite the violence and turmoil, the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government at the start of August 2024 was met by many with great joy and hope.

“However, we have also received evidence that raises questions about the efficacy of the new interim regime. There is an urgent need to end the culture of using the law as a political weapon, and that human rights and the rule of law need to be upheld.

“A failure to do this will not reflect well on the new interim regime of Professor Muhammad Yunas.”

The APPG said that it received evidence that murder charges are being slapped on former ministers, Awami League leaders, MPs, former judges, scholars, lawyers and on journalists “in such numbers to raise questions around their credibility”.

Highlighting reports of 1,000 deaths by the end of August, the MPs and peers added: “We have heard the security situation in some parts of Bangladesh remains extremely dangerous over three months after the initial student protests that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of the interim government.”

It also raised concerns over the way religious and ethnic minority groups appeared to have been targeted in the past few months.

And added: “There is evidence emerging that hardline Islamists are becoming increasingly politically influential and visible.”