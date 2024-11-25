We will do all we can to support Briton reportedly captured in Ukraine – Lammy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said “we will do all we can” to support a British man who has reportedly been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine.

Mr Lammy was asked about the reports regarding the man who identified himself in footage as James Scott Rhys Anderson and said he was an ex-soldier.

Speaking in Italy, Mr Lammy told reporters: “I have been updated about that development in the last couple of days and of course we will do all we can to offer this UK national all the support we can.”

In a video which was widely circulated on Sunday, and first posted on Telegram, the man identifies himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, aged 22, and says he is a former British Army soldier.

I see it on the TV. It was a stupid idea Man identified as James Scott Rhys Anderson

He is dressed in combat fatigues and speaks with an English accent while appearing to have his hands tied.

He says to the camera: “I was in the British Army before, from 2019 to 2023, 22 Signal Regiment. Just a private. I was a signalman. One Signal Brigade, 22 Signal Regiment, 252 Squadron.”

He says he signed up to fight for Ukraine’s International Legion after losing his job.

“When I left, I got fired from my job, I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything. I just lost my job.

“I see it on the TV,” he adds, shaking his head. “It was a stupid idea.”

He describes how he travelled to Ukraine from Britain, saying: “I flew to Krakow, Poland, from London Luton. Bus from there to Medyka in Poland, on the Ukraine border.”

Russian state news agency Tass reported that a military source said a “UK mercenary” had been “taken prisoner in the Kursk area” of Russia.