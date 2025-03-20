Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are growing fears that Britain will be plunged back into austerity, as Rachel Reeves prepares to unveil a swathe of spending cuts at next week’s budget.

The chancellor is set to deliver her spring statement next Wednesday, against the backdrop of a faltering economy and reduced headroom when it comes to the strict borrowing rules she set herself in October.

According to the Guardian, the chancellor will announce plans to cut Whitehall budgets by billions of pounds more than previously expected, with some departments facing cuts of up to 7 per cent over the next four years.

It is understood that Ms Reeves won’t change taxes meaning a swathe of spending cuts are expected in order to balance the books after the Bank of England reduced its forecasts for growth this year.

Ben Zaranko, associate director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), warned that the cuts – which he said would be the steepest since 2019 – would lead to “adverse impacts on public services and those who rely on them”.

“The government will be hoping that the short-term cash injection provided last year, and efficiency improvements as public services continue to recover from the pandemic, will be enough to deliver service improvements even if money is tight”, he said.

“But we’re in a very different world to 2010 and, even though the pace of cuts would be substantially slower than in the peak austerity years, it would still represent the steepest cuts since 2019.

“It is difficult to see how this could be delivered without some adverse impacts on public services and those who rely on them.”

Austerity is a term for government policy designed to control national debt, which was adopted in Britain following the 2008 financial crisis and led to major cuts to public services.

The expected cuts come just days after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall unveiled £5bn cuts to the welfare system.

They will see around a million people in England and Wales will lose their disability benefits as part of the overhaul.

While the prime minister has insisted that the current system is “morally and economically indefensible”, Labour MPs including veteran backbencher Diane Abbott have expressed grave concern about the plans.

“There is nothing moral about cutting benefits for what may be up to a million people.

“This is not about morality, this is about the Treasury’s wish to balance the country’s books on the back of the most vulnerable and poor people in this society”, the longest serving MP said.

On Thursday, armed forces minister Luke Pollard denied that Labour had become a “centre right government”, insisting that the changes were not made to “fund defence spending, it’s to help people back into work”.

“We know that there has been a big increase in the number of people out of work but when we’ve got one in eight young people claiming disability benefit, that is a crisis for our nation.

“That is why Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, has set out plans to support more disabled people into work.”

Last month, the Bank of England painted a gloomy picture for the UK economy by halving its growth forecast for this year and predicting a surge in inflation.

The UK economy is only set to grow 0.75 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 1.5 per cent, before accelerating again in 2026 and 2027.

The Bank warned that more people will be out of work, as firms swallow higher taxes and wage increases announced at the October Budget.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.