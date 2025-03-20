UK politics live: Rachel Reeves ‘to announce biggest spending cuts since austerity’ in spring statement
Chancellor to lay out plans a week after Labour slashed welfare bill by £5bn
Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since austerity in her spring statement, according to reports.
Certain departments could face reductions of up to seven per cent over the next four years as the chancellor looks to slash Whitehall budgets by billions of pounds more than previously thought, the Guardian reported.
Having reportedly ruled out tax rises, Ms Reeves is set to tell MPs her plans next Wednesday, with experts warning fresh cuts would hit vital public services, a week after her party slashed the welfare bill by around £5 billion.
Sir Keir Starmer and Diane Abbott clashed at PMQs, after the veteran Labour MP warned there was “nothing moral” about the move to axe around one million people’s disability benefits.
Sir Keir insisted that it is a “moral issue” that one-in-eight young people are not in employment, education or training.
Jeremy Hunt hits out at ‘hyperbolic’ Brexit claims of backers like Boris Johnson
Former chancellor Jeremy Hunt has hit out at Brexiteers who inflated the economic benefits of the UK’s departure from the European Union.
Mr Hunt, who voted Remain in 2016, criticised what he described as some of the "more hyperbolic claims” of some Brexit’s backers - who included former Tory PM Boris Johnson.
But in a foreword to a new report, Mr Hunt also said he believed "many claims” about the negative impact of Brexit on the economy “were overly exaggerated" and the UK’s departure had "much less impact on British exports to the EU".
'Accurate data on sex is vital' says defence minister
The accurate collection of data on biological sex is “vital”, a minister has said after a report warned of the risks of removing this information.
Defence minister Luke Pollard said the Government will look at recommendations from an independent review commissioned by the previous government.
He told Times Radio: “What is important is that we recognise that the accurate collection of data is vital, not just for the public health component, which much of this report, I believe, majors on, but across government.
“So, the accurate collection of data is vital and it is something that this Government is committed to ensure happens.”
Collecting accurate data on sex is vital for “the right prevention in health activities to make sure that we’re keeping people safe,” he said.
“We’re going to read the report … and use that as part of our efforts to make sure that we are preventing cancers, in particular, which is what the report majors on.”
Watch: Starmer makes rare nuclear submarine visit in show of strength ahead of Ukraine talks
Council tax is a 'major concern' as Tories look to reform system
A Conservative MP has said council tax is an area of “major concern” for future policy.
It was put to Nigel Huddleston on the BBC’s Today programme that residents in Westminster, central London, are paying £900 for a band D property each year compared to nearly £2,500 in Hartlepool in the North East.
Asked if his party would come up with a “potentially radical reform” of the tax while in opposition, the MP for Droitwich and Evesham and Conservative co-chairman said: “The policy commissions, the policy review, will be comprehensive, I can assure you of that, and this is a process that we’ve said will take time.
“We’re taking input from experts, from members, from activists, from people right across the area who’ve got input into these really important areas.
“We’re going to be using our time in opposition very wisely and Kemi laid out earlier this week the policy renewal work and policy renewal programme that we will be doing, which will look at every single area of government – and obviously council tax is an area of major concern because it is an important part of people’s annual expenditure.”
Ahead of local election campaigns getting under way, Mr Huddleston also told the programme: “We are under no illusions that this set of elections will be difficult, but we will be fighting – our goal is to fight every single seat and make sure we get as many votes as possible and in local by-elections.”
Strong wage growth makes BoE consider interest rate decision
Wages grew by 5.9 per cent in the three months to January, the same amount as a month earlier, as the Bank of England considers its interest rates decision.
Growth in average weekly earnings, including bonuses, fell to 5.8 per cent. Wage growth remains well above the rate of overall prices, as inflation stood at 2.5 per cent in January.
The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at its meeting today, in part because of the inflationary impact of wage growth.
Europe has 'stepped up' on defence to support Ukraine, says defence minister
Defence minister Luke Pollard said that the UK’s European allies have "stepped up" on defence, as he suggested that 30 nations signed up to Starmer’s “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine.
He told Sky News: “We're looking at how we can plan a force to support our friends in Ukraine.
“Not just as the United Kingdom, but as 30 nations coming together, stepping up our support to secure the peace after any peace deal in Ukraine.
“Now, this, I think, is a clear sign of UK leadership, but we're doing that alongside our French friends, co-leading this effort.”
He continued: “We are very clear we have a full, strong support for our friends in Ukraine.
“That is what we're seeing today with a multinational effort coming together, not just to keep them in the fight today, but to secure a peace if that comes.”
Liz Kendall: 'Unemployment figures show scale of challenge to get Britain working again'
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said that the unchanged unemployment rate demonstrated “the scale of the challenge we’re still facing to get Britain working again.
The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.4% in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said.
“The reforms I have announced will ensure everyone who can work gets the active support they need, including through an extra £1 billion for personalised health, skills and employment support for sick and disabled people.”
She added: “We’ve already put in place measures to make work pay and improve job security – including through the national minimum wage increase and our Employment Rights Bill.
“Since the election, we’ve also seen year-on-year wages after inflation growing at their fastest rate in three years – worth an extra £1,000 a year on average in the pockets of working people.”
Labour Party isn't 'centre-right', insists Minister amid benefits cuts
Defence minster Luke Pollard insisted that Labour is not the party of the centre-right, when questioned over spending cuts.
When asked on Sky, Mr Pollard said: “No, I don't think so.”
He continued it was “wrong” for him to speculate on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement, set to be delivered next Wednesday.
“We’ve been very clear that by taking the difficult decision to reduce international aid spending, we're moving that money to defence.”
“The changes that we are seeking to make to welfare are not to fund defence spending. It's to help people back into work.”
Barrow-in-Furness a 'blueprint' for how defence boost can help UK growth, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer is set to visit Barrow-in-Furness today as the UK increases defence spending in a pledge to grow the economy. Barrow, at the heart of the country’s submarine-building industry,
Starmer said ahead of the visit, per Sky News: “When I say that our Plan for Change is delivering security for working people and renewal for our country, there is no better blueprint than Barrow.
“Defence spending here is supporting highly skilled jobs, driving opportunities for young people and delivering world class capabilities to keep us all safe, but it's also crucially putting money in the pockets of hardworking people.”
The government announced in February they would increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of the UK’s economic output by 2027.
Rate of unemployment remains unchanged
The rate of UK unemployment has remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent in the the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics has said.
They also reported that UK average regular earnings growth remained at 5.9 per cent in the three months to January and was 3.2 per cent higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account.
