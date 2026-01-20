Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a murdered teenager has issued a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister, urging him to support a ban on social media for children under the age of 16.

Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was tragically murdered by two other teenagers in 2023, believes such a prohibition would be "a vital step in protecting children online".

In a poignant letter addressed to party leaders Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch, and Sir Ed Davey, Ms Ghey revealed her daughter's profound struggles.

She described Brianna as having a "social media addiction" and stated she "desperately wanted to be TikTok famous", which left her mother "in constant fear about who Brianna might be speaking to online".

Ms Ghey further highlighted the devastating impact, explaining: "She developed an eating disorder and was self-harming, and all of this was significantly exacerbated by the harmful content she was consuming online."

This powerful intervention coincides with an anticipated debate among peers later this week.

They are set to discuss an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which seeks to compel social media companies to prevent under-16s from accessing their platforms.

open image in gallery Esther Ghey said her daughter, Brianna, had been addicted to social media, which exacerbated her struggles with mental health and an eating disorder ( Family Handout/Cheshire Police )

The proposed amendment has already garnered significant backing, including from the National Education Union (NEU) and 61 Labour MPs, who have collectively written to the Prime Minister demanding "urgent action".

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said the amendment was a “pivotal moment” and urged Sir Keir to show “leadership” and come out in support of a ban.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Sir Keir would not commit to supporting a ban, but said the Government was “looking at a range of options” and “no options are off the table”.

He added that he had discussed the policy with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, whose government introduced a ban last year.

In her letter to party leaders, Ms Ghey said she spoke “alongside many other bereaved parents who have lost their children to harms that began or were amplified online”.

Urging them to support the ban, she said: “No parent should have to live with the consequences of a system that failed to protect their child.”

However at the weekend, 42 child protection charities and online safety groups issued a joint statement warning a blanket social media ban would not deliver the improvement in child safety and wellbeing needed, and would treat “the symptoms, not the problem”.

open image in gallery Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, urged the Prime Minister and other party leaders to back a proposed ban on social media for under-16s ( Lucy North/PA )

Instead, the Government should strengthen the Online Safety Act to require platforms to robustly enforce risk-based age limits, the organisations said.

Baroness Hilary Cass, a paediatrician who sits in the Lords, said she understands the charities’ reasoning but feels it is better to “start on presumption of ban and only allow apps that have been developed safely and do not target children with harmful algorithms”.

She told the Press Association otherwise there would be a reliance “on the US big tech companies to comply with safety requirements and so far that has just not been adequate”.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have called for film-style age ratings for social media, with some platforms legally restricted to users over the age of 16.

Party leader Sir Ed said the proposal was “a smart approach that allows young people to benefit from the best of social media…while properly tackling the real harms it can cause”.

Responding to the Liberal Democrats’ proposal in the Commons on Monday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We’ll look carefully at any sensible proposals to make sure we can keep our children safe online.

“And I do recognise the wider issues around behaviour being a factor that affects teachers’ experiences, but also some of those wider pressures, including around safeguarding.”