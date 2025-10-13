I’m glad we can now talk about Brexit damage, says Wes Streeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has said he is delighted that the government can now speak about the problems caused by Brexit, as the prime minister gears up to blame the UK’s exit from the European Union for Britain’s ailing economy.

Speaking on a panel at the Cliveden Literary Festival, the health secretary said the country is facing an “enormous amount of jeopardy”.

“We’ve had over a decade of low productivity, low growth, and therefore you end up a with high burden of taxation and people paying more through their taxes, and feeling they are getting less, because they are,” Mr Streeting said.

Asked how much he thinks Brexit is to blame for these problems, he said: “It’s part of it. There’s no doubt that that’s the other problem we’re dealing with. I’m glad that Brexit is a problem whose name we now dare speak.”

It comes after sources told The Times that the prime minister will blame Nigel Farage and Brexit for Britain’s expected downturn in productivity at the November Budget, as part of a new attack on the Reform UK leader.

Treasury officials are bracing for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to lower its forecasts for productivity growth – a downgrade that is likely to create an extra shortfall of around £20bn. The shortfall is expected to be filled by a swathe of tax rises.

Sir Keir and chancellor Rachel Reeves are reportedly planning to argue that this downgrade would not have happened were it not for Brexit, pinning the blame on the Reform leader for leading the campaign to take Britain out of the EU.

open image in gallery Health secretary Wes Streeting says there has not been a big enough debate about the economic problems caused by Brexit ( PA )

While the health secretary said he has “enormous respect” for people who voted to leave the EU, he said there had not been a big enough debate about the economic problems it has caused.

“This has been my frustration about it ... We were warned it was going to have an economic impact, and it has. And it’s hit our country hard, so we’re having to deal with Brexit,” he said.

“We’re having to deal with the structural problems in the British economy, and we are doing that by creating stability and the conditions in which people can invest confidently in our country – recognising that governments don’t create growth, but we can help to create the conditions for businesses to grow and thrive, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

It comes afterThe Independent revealed in March that Brexit had cost UK business £37bn a year as the result of a 5 per cent drop in trade with the EU.

open image in gallery In recent weeks Labour has ramped up its attacks on Nigel Farage for his role in taking Britain out of the EU ( PA )

While the government has gone some way to remedy the drag on trade, signing a fresh cooperation agreement with the bloc earlier this year, there are fears that the measures put in place still don’t go far enough to offset the barriers caused by the UK’s exit from the EU.

The government has previously been reluctant to criticise Brexit, for fear that critics would seize on such criticism as evidence that Labour wants to take Britain back into the EU.

But in recent weeks, the prime minister has been ramping up his attacks on Reform UK, and the role Mr Farage played in taking Britain out of the bloc, as part of an attempt to claw back Labour’s struggling approval ratings.

Sir Keir used the Labour conference in Liverpool to claim that his party is in “a fight for the soul of the country” against Reform UK, hitting back against the “lies and division” of the right-wing party’s populism.