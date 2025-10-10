Farage speaks out after ex-Reform leader in Wales pleaded guilty to taking Russian bribes
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, expressed shock over the admissions of Nathan Gill, a former senior party figure.
- Nathan Gill, who previously led Reform UK in Wales, pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery for taking pro-Russian payments.
- Gill's activities included making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine within the European Parliament and in news outlets.
- Farage described Gill as a "bad apple" and defended Reform UK's vetting processes, despite acknowledging the party's past issues with candidates.
- Reform UK has faced several controversies regarding its candidates and MPs, including allegations against James McMurdock and Rupert Lowe, and problematic online activities of other prospective MPs.