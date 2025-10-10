Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Farage speaks out after ex-Reform leader in Wales pleaded guilty to taking Russian bribes

Former Welsh Reform UK leader Nathan Gill pictured with Farage in 2019
Former Welsh Reform UK leader Nathan Gill pictured with Farage in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)
  • Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, expressed shock over the admissions of Nathan Gill, a former senior party figure.
  • Nathan Gill, who previously led Reform UK in Wales, pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery for taking pro-Russian payments.
  • Gill's activities included making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine within the European Parliament and in news outlets.
  • Farage described Gill as a "bad apple" and defended Reform UK's vetting processes, despite acknowledging the party's past issues with candidates.
  • Reform UK has faced several controversies regarding its candidates and MPs, including allegations against James McMurdock and Rupert Lowe, and problematic online activities of other prospective MPs.
