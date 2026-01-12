EU ‘demands Farage-clause’ in Brexit reset talks with Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union is said to be demanding that any future British government pays financial compensation if they renege on a post-Brexit “reset” deal signed with Sir Keir Starmer, as part of an attempt to protect against a possible Reform government.

A draft text of the proposed EU-UK “veterinary agreement” – which would slash red tape for UK food and drink exporters – reportedly includes a termination clause which would require Britain to pay a penalty if it leaves the deal, a stipulation which is said to have been dubbed a “Farage clause” by EU diplomats.

Sources told the Financial Times that any party pulling out of the deal would be forced to cover the cost of reinstating border checks and infrastructure controls in the future.

It comes after Nigel Farage said he would refuse to hand over any money to Brussels under any deal signed by Sir Keir, telling the Financial Times: “I would break it.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a press conference at Glazier’s Hall Southwark, south London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: “No parliament may bind its successor, we will not honour any clause. If Starmer signs this, it is a democratic outrage.”

But a Labour official claimed it was “standard for agreements to have contingencies for termination and they would work both ways”, noting that talks to set out the precise terms of the deal have not yet begun.

The source added: “Exit provisions are a basic staple of any international trade agreement. Pretending these routine legal contingencies constitute a democratic outrage is frankly exhausting.”

Referencing the proposed clause, one EU diplomat told the FT it was a “safety provision to provide stability and a deterrent for Farage and Co”, saying that the bloc is looking to sign a deal that would endure past the end of the current UK parliamentary term in 2029.

“The EU wants an agreement long-term and not only until 2029, should a change happen at the next election,” they said.

The draft text of the agreement also requires Britain to “dynamically align [with] and simultaneously apply” any rules relating to animal and plant products that are introduced in Brussels.

But both Reform UK and the Tories have promised to overturn plans for dynamic alignment - which would see Britain agree to automatically adopt future changes to EU rules - arguing it would water down Britain’s legal independence since Brexit.

It comes as the government prepares a bill which would hand ministers powers to bring the UK into alignment with EU law, as part of an attempt to reduce paperwork and boost growth in Britain.

The bill, which will be brought forward this year as part of the government’s Brexit reset, would give ministers overarching powers to bring the UK in line with EU law in certain areas, such as food standards, animal welfare and pesticide use.

It is understood that the new powers could be used to implement deals struck with the EU, such as agreements to align electricity and carbon markets, or plant and animal standards.

When he became prime minister, Sir Keir promised to reset Britain’s relationship with Brussels and rebuild ties with the bloc after years of tension and mistrust under the Conservatives.

And in an interview at the start of the year, the prime minister signalled that the government would be prepared to align even more closely with the EU single market if the move is in the national interest, insisting Britain should “go further” in strengthening post-Brexit ties with Brussels.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.