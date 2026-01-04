Starmer says UK is prepared to ‘get closer’ to the European Union
- Keir Starmer indicated the UK is prepared to align more closely with the European Union's single market if it serves the national interest.
- He rejected the idea of rejoining a customs union with the EU, citing existing trade deals with the US and India as a reason.
- Starmer also ruled out a return to freedom of movement but suggested a new scheme for young people to work in the UK and EU.
- His comments risk re-igniting a row within his cabinet, following Health Secretary Wes Streeting's previous remarks on the "enormous economic benefits" of a customs union.
- The Liberal Democrats plan to force a new parliamentary vote on a customs union, while Labour ministers have increasingly highlighted the economic costs of Brexit.