Starmer says UK is prepared to ‘get closer’ to the European Union

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hand with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on October 2, 2024
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hand with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on October 2, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Keir Starmer indicated the UK is prepared to align more closely with the European Union's single market if it serves the national interest.
  • He rejected the idea of rejoining a customs union with the EU, citing existing trade deals with the US and India as a reason.
  • Starmer also ruled out a return to freedom of movement but suggested a new scheme for young people to work in the UK and EU.
  • His comments risk re-igniting a row within his cabinet, following Health Secretary Wes Streeting's previous remarks on the "enormous economic benefits" of a customs union.
  • The Liberal Democrats plan to force a new parliamentary vote on a customs union, while Labour ministers have increasingly highlighted the economic costs of Brexit.
