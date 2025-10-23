Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two thirds of Brits believe Brexit has been a failure – and they mainly blame Boris Johnson, a survey has revealed.

Despite slogans on Leave campaign buses claiming £350million was being sent each week to the European Union, most also believe the UK’s exit has failed because of the damage it has done to the economy.

The new figures, part of a major report to be unveiled on Friday, come just days after Rachel Reeves warned Brexit had an even bigger impact on the economy than critics predicted.

( UK Covid-19 Inquiry )

Ministers have increasingly blamed the dire state of the nation’s finances on the decision to leave the EU, as the chancellor prepares for a Budget later this month in which she is widely predicted to have to either raise taxes or break her fiscal rules.

Of the 62 per cent who say Brexit has been a failure, 8 in 10 (80 per cent) point the finger of blame at Boris Johnson, who before he became prime minister was a high profile Leave campaigner. In 2019, he won a huge majority in a snap general election to “get Brexit done”.

Just 7 in 10 (69 per cent) said they hold Nigel Farage responsible.

Of the nearly two thirds who say Brexit has been a failure, 57 per cent point to the damage it caused to the economy, the polling of 4,368 adults by YouGov, commissioned by Best for Britain, found.

Naomi Smith, the chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “Politics is finally catching up with both public opinion and economic reality. No one serious still argues that Brexit has been anything but an abject failure - pushing up prices for consumers and bureaucratic costs for businesses.

“The chancellor has made the important first step of acknowledging the scale of the damage, and now the government must follow her accurate assessment to progress the areas of EU-UK cooperation set out in May at pace to get household costs down and chart the path for meaningful economic growth.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that Brexit will have a negative impact on the UK’s economic growth “for the foreseeable future”, highlighting a decline in the UK’s potential growth rate from 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent over the past 15 years.

The Vote Leave campaign infamously claim that Brexit would mean £350m a week going to the NHS.