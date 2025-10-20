Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China says its economy slowed to a 4.8% annual pace of growth in the last quarter

China has reported that its economy expanded at the slowest annual pace in a year in July- September, growing 4.8%, weighed down by trade tensions with the United States and slack domestic demand

Via AP news wire
Sunday 19 October 2025 22:24 EDT

China's economy expanded at the slowest annual pace in a year in July- September, growing 4.8%, weighed down by trade tensions with the United States and slack domestic demand.

The July-September data was the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2024, and compares with a 5.2% pace of growth in the previous quarter, the government said in a report Monday.

In January-September, the world’s second largest economy grew at a 5.2% annual pace. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs on imports from China, the country’s exports have remained relatively strong as companies shifted their sales to other world markets.

