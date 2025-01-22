Brexit five years on – was it worth it? Join The Independent Debate
Have your say as the UK continues to grapple with the divisive legacy of Brexit five years after leaving the EU
Eight years ago, voters across the UK faced a historic choice in the Brexit referendum.
Now, five years after officially leaving the EU, the country is still grappling with the fallout. From trade barriers and worker rights to questions of sovereignty and economic growth, Brexit has left a legacy of debate and division.
Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has promised to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the EU, but efforts to mend ties are proving more complex than expected. Meanwhile, public sentiment is shifting, with many experiencing “Bregret” over the decision, especially as the consequences of leaving the EU become clearer.
Now we want to know your views: was Brexit worth it? Has it delivered on its promises, or has it left Britain worse off? Should we be aiming to rebuild closer ties with Europe, or continue forging a new path outside the EU?
Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll feature the most compelling responses.
If you want to hear more discussion on the impact of Brexit, sign up for our free virtual event with our chief political commentator John Rentoul here.
