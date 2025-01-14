Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly five years have passed since the UK left the European Union, yet Brexit remains a central and divisive issue in British politics.

But what have we learned from Brexit? And how are its consequences continuing to shape the UK’s future?

Join The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul as he hosts an engaging panel discussion that will explore these questions and more, reflecting on the ongoing impact of Brexit and its long-term effects.

As part of our Virtual Events series, this expert panel will examine key Brexit developments and the challenges Britain faces as it navigates life outside the European Union. While Brexit is often associated with division, the discussion will highlight both the successes and the struggles that have followed the UK’s departure from the EU.

With continued debates over trade deals, security concerns, and the economic fallout of leaving the EU, this panel will provide insight into the real-world implications of Brexit for everyday Britons.

Joining John will be Stella Creasy, Labour and Co-operative MP for Walthamstow, who has long campaigned for a closer relationship with the EU. As Chair of Labour Movement for Europe, Stella remains a vocal critic of Brexit’s regulatory impact and its effect on parliamentary oversight.

Also on the panel is Mark Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, who has been a staunch Brexiteer since the start. A key figure in the Brexit movement, Mark played a significant role in supporting Brexit legislation and has been outspoken about Britain’s sovereignty post-EU.

Claire Fox, former Brexit Party MEP for North West England and now Baroness Fox of Buckley in the House of Lords, will be joining the discussion. Claire has been a strong defender of Brexit and continues to advocate for free speech and the UK’s sovereignty as a member of the House of Lords.

Our final panellist is Professor Anand Menon, Director of UK in a Changing Europe, who will provide a research-driven perspective on Brexit’s impact, its ongoing consequences, and the UK’s relationship with the EU in the years ahead.

The event will be hosted via Zoom and will last one hour, offering attendees the chance to engage with the panel and ask questions directly. It is set to take place on January 23, starting at 7pm GMT.

Sign up for your free ticket here.

