Two out of three voters want Sir Keir Starmer to agree an “Australian-style” youth mobility scheme with the European Union as part of his post-Brexit reset of relations with the bloc, a new poll has found.

The survey of almost 15,000 people, by YouGov for campaign group Best for Britain, shows overwhelming public support for the idea with a majority of voters in every constituency across the UK supportive of the proposal.

It found that two-thirds (66 per cent) back the scheme, compared to just one in five (18 per cent) who are opposed.

In Nigel Farage’s Clacton constituency, which voted overwhelmingly in favour of leaving the EU in 2016, more than twice as many people were in favour (57 per cent) than against (25 per cent) the idea of a mobility scheme.

The same was true in totemic red-wall seats like Bishop Auckland (63 per cent vs 19 per cent) and Ashfield (59 per cent vs 22 per cent), the latter of which is held by Mr Farage’s Reform UK colleague Lee Anderson.

The move would see tens of thousands of workers and students from the EU allowed to live and work in the UK for a few years, with 18 to 30-year-old Britons granted similar access to the EU.

Such a scheme has emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations between London and Brussels, with ministers fearful it would be painted as a return to freedom of movement and a betrayal of Brexit, despite some senior Labour figures – including London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan – publically backing the idea.

Britain already has an existing youth mobility agreement with Australia, under which the number of visas issued last year was capped at 45,000, and 12 other countries, including New Zealand, South Korea, Iceland, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Cal Roscow, director of campaigns at Best for Britain, said: “This is the clearest evidence yet that an EU-UK youth mobility scheme is among the least controversial issues in the government’s relationship reset with the EU, even in places that elected a Reform UK member of parliament.

“Voters and business owners are united on this matter. Youth mobility is good for young people, good for the economy and good for Britain.”

Labour MP Andrew Lewin said now was “the moment to be ambitious and pursue a deal that can extend opportunities for young people and help the government achieve its central objective of growing the economy”.

Liberal Democrat Europe spokesperson James MacCleary said: “Britons overwhelmingly support the introduction of a youth mobility scheme with Europe [and] the government would do well to listen.

“Starmer needs to put the scheme on the table in talks with Brussels at the earliest possible opportunity. It would be a win-win for the UK and Europe. Our young people deserve the chance to study, work and expand their horizons in Europe.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.