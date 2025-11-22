Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families of the Covid bereaved have lashed out at Boris Johnson for being “beyond contempt” after he used his column in a national newspaper to lampoon those “still wrangling on” about the deaths in the pandemic

The disgraced former prime minister has refused to apologise for the 23,000 extra covid deaths he has been accused of causing by delaying taking action but instead launched a blistering attack into the pandemic inquiry itself.

Mr Johnson and other senior Tory ministers at the time were damned in the covid inquiry report chaired by former Appeal Court judge Baroness Heather Hallett for the “toxic and chaotic” culture in Downing Street during the pandemic.

She concluded that unnecessary delays in locking down caused an extra 23,000 deaths and families of those who died have said they are considering taking legal action against Mr Johnson.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson has attacked the inquiry ( REUTERS )

But after initially remaining silent the former prime minister has used a footnote in his column in the Daily Mail to attack Baroness Hallett and the inquiry which he himself set up.

“Have these people lost their minds?” he wrote. He accused the former judge of “breath taking inconsistency” and being “hopelessly incoherent”.

“More than three years after the end of the pandemic, they are still wrangling about what went wrong,” he said.

The comment has infuriated campaigners seeking justice for those who died unnecessarily during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Covid Bereaved Families group said: “It is beyond contempt that Boris Johnson has chosen to respond to the Covid Inquiry by attacking the Covid Bereaved for "wrangling on" about the deaths of our loved one.

“Instead of showing regret, contrition or even apologising, Johnson is using a newspaper column to do what he couldn't do under oath at the Covid Inquiry - twist the truth, promote debunked myths and ignore the facts.

“But the truth, which Mr Johnson has never had a close relationship with, is now clear. He was responsible for thousands of avoidable deaths. The one promise he delivered on was to ‘let the bodies pile high’.

“He has no place in public life and we are calling again for Boris Johnson to lose all of his ex-PM privileges following the inquiry report.”

open image in gallery Baroness Heather Hallett was highly critical of the government ( UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry )

Their response came after an astonishing rant by the former PM in his weekly column.

Mr Johnson blasted: “Some judge has just spent the thick end of £200 million on an inquiry, and what is the upshot?

“She seems, if anything, to want more lockdowns. She seems to have laid into the previous Tory government for not locking down hard enough or fast enough – just when the rest of the world has been thinking that lockdowns were probably wildly overdone.”

He went on: “Bozhe moi, you say, wiping away tears of laughter. My goodness, these Britskis!”

Instead, he made it clear that his biggest regret was locking down the country at all.

“An idea occurs to you, fleetingly, that in future you could easily plunge the whole of the UK into state-enforced paralysis just by convincing them that they had to take precautions against a new Russian-originated virus.

“That is the logic of the report by Baroness Hallett, and I am afraid it’s not just in Moscow that people are tapping their heads, but around the world.

“To the best of my knowledge all other countries have long since concluded their official investigations into Covid.”

open image in gallery Protests were held when the former prime minister testified at the public inquiry ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He said: “There are and remain only two big questions that need a proper answer if we are to prevent a disaster like Covid from happening again, and they are: how did it really emerge?

“And to what extent did the non-pharmaceutical interventions – the lockdowns, social distancing etc – make enough of a difference to the epicurve to justify the huge social, economic, educational and psychological damage that these measures inflicted?

“On the first question, the origins, of Covid, the report is silent. On the second great question – which is of real strategic importance for this country – Lady Hallett is hopelessly incoherent.”

He claimed that the 23,000 extra death figure, originally made by Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, was "speculative and unsubstantiated”, arguing that his “hysterical predictions were largely discredited at the time.”

He claimed that the charge of causing extra deaths was “totally muddled.”

In his defence he noted that while the country into full lockdown on 23 March 2020, he had begun bringing in measures from 12 March.

He suggested: “I think it’s pretty obvious. Lady Hallett has been unable or unwilling to address the really important questions.

“So, faced with the agony of the Covid victims and their families – and their entirely understandable desire for catharsis of some kind – she has decided that the neatest thing is to administer a judicious kicking to the Tory administration, who no one much has an interest in defending except me, and to move on.”