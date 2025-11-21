Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boris Johnson could face legal action after scathing Covid inquiry findings

Boris Johnson was responsible for my mother's death, says Covid bereaved daughter
  • A report by Heather Hallett concluded that inaction by Boris Johnson's government during the pandemic may have resulted in 23,000 excess deaths.
  • The Covid-19 inquiry found that thousands of lives could have been spared with an earlier lockdown and criticised the culture within No 10 for contributing to government failings.
  • Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK are considering legal action against Boris Johnson, demanding accountability and calling for him to be barred from public life.
  • Senior Tories, including Michael Gove and Nadine Dorries, have challenged the report's findings, with Dorries describing it as 'sensationalist' and denying its accuracy.
  • Boris Johnson has not yet commented on the report, while Michael Gove apologised for 'mistakes' but defended the government's handling of the crisis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in