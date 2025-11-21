Boris Johnson could face legal action after scathing Covid inquiry findings
- A report by Heather Hallett concluded that inaction by Boris Johnson's government during the pandemic may have resulted in 23,000 excess deaths.
- The Covid-19 inquiry found that thousands of lives could have been spared with an earlier lockdown and criticised the culture within No 10 for contributing to government failings.
- Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK are considering legal action against Boris Johnson, demanding accountability and calling for him to be barred from public life.
- Senior Tories, including Michael Gove and Nadine Dorries, have challenged the report's findings, with Dorries describing it as 'sensationalist' and denying its accuracy.
- Boris Johnson has not yet commented on the report, while Michael Gove apologised for 'mistakes' but defended the government's handling of the crisis.