Why the ‘individual conscience vote’ of MPs had its own assisted death last week

Two votes in the Commons split by four days laid the ground for a seismic shift in British social policy making last week one of the most significant in the modern history of Parliament.

But while the votes on abortion (Tuesday) and assisted dying (Friday) were officially matters of individual conscience the evidence from both suggests that the UK is now closer than ever to a US-style party politicisation of moral issues.

If you vote Labour or Lib Dem you are much more likely to get a pro-choice MP, if you vote Conservative or Reform you are more likely to get a pro-life MP. This is not an accident, it is increasingly by design.

open image in gallery Tonia Antoniazzi, Labour MP for Gower, laid down the motion on abortion ( UK Parliament )

How parties voted on life and death

On Tuesday the decriminalisation of abortion up to birth amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill laid down by Labour Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi won by 379 to 137.

Of this 291 Labour MPs voted in favour and just 25 against while 63 Lib Dems were in favour and just two against.

On the other side 92 Tory MPs voted against and just four in favour. Another four abstained by voting in both lobbies. No Reform MPs supported and four voted against.

The split is not as stark on Friday’s assisted dying vote but nevertheless reveals a trend.

Kim Leadbeater’s bill had the support of 224 fellow Labour MPs with 160 against and 56 Lib Dems with 15 against.

On the other side the Tories split 92 against to 20 in favour while Reform were three against and two in favour.

Kemi Badenoch put a two line whip on the abortion vote rather than allowing a completely free vote. This indicated a party position without the threat of disciplinary action which would come with a three line whip. But, remarkably, after the abortion vote senior Tories were complaining that Ms Badenoch had not withdrawn the whip of the four MPs who voted for decriminalisation.

It was different in 1967

open image in gallery Leo Abse’s Sexual Offences Act decriminalised homosexuality. ( Getty )

The last time the UK saw Parliament vote on such seismic social change was back in 1967 with Liberal MP David Steel’s abortion legislation and Labour MP Leo Abse’s Sexual Offences Act which decriminalised homosexuality.

In both those cases parties split down the middle on conscience votes which saw the odd alliance of rightwing Tory MP Enoch Powell and leftwing Labour MP Tony Benn coming together to support legalising homosexuality.

The Ed Miliband effect

The erosion of the conscience vote in the UK has actually come more from a hardening of positions from progressive leftwing parties in Britain and exacerbated by the so-called culture wars.

In 2012 Ed Miliband imposed a three-line whip on gay marriage on Labour MPs. LGBTQ+ matters ended there as something of individual conscience for the first time.

Then in 2019 former MP Roger Godsiff was dropped as a Labour candidate for supporting parents in his Birmingham constituency who were protesting over primary school children being taught about same-sex relationships.

open image in gallery Ed Miliband imposed a three-line whip on gay marriage back in 2012 (Toby Melville/PA)

This year we see Reform UK banning LGBTQ+ flags from county halls where they have taken control of the council and attempting to purge councils of diversity, equity and inclusion officers and policies.

While abortion officially remained a matter of conscience a comment by the now home secretary Yvette Cooper in 2017 about Jacob Rees-Mogg being unfit to be a party leader because of his views on abortion was enlightening.

What has happened over a number of years is that the majority of socially conservative, mostly Catholic tradition in Labour has been removed through selection processes.

David Campanale versus the Lib Dems

An ongoing legal case involving the Liberal Democrats and one of its former candidates has highlighted an apparent major shift in British politics to the party politicisation of conscience issues.

Former BBC journalist David Campanale was kicked out as the candidate for Sutton ahead of the last election because, he claims, of his Christian beliefs.

According to documents presented in the case, Luke Taylor, who replaced him as the candidate, is alleged to have claimed that “the party of past prominent Liberal Democrats with Christian beliefs, such as Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy, was ‘over’, and that he and others were building a ‘secular party’ which would have no place for Christians expecting to “hold to their religious or conscientious opinions”.

open image in gallery David Campanale is suing the Lib Dems after he was ousted ( BBC )

Mr Taylor was the teller for the votes in favour of the abortion amendment on Tuesday, who also described the assisted dying vote, which he supported, as a good way to “neatly bookend the week.”

If Mr Campanale wins his case it will for the first time provide evidence that selection is taking place on conscience issues as well as other matters.

The Lib Dems have denied the claims and pointed out that their leader Sr Ed Davey goes to church. But the Christian Lib Dems including former deputy leader Simon Hughes have voiced concerns and the party has been condemned by two bishops. and a former Archbishop of Canterbury. Added to that Tim Farron, who voted against abortion and assisted dying last week, was ousted as leader over his Christian beliefs in 2017.

During the assisted dying vote a number of supporters of the bill suggested that religious belief had no place in deciding such issues. A real departure from conscience.

But a brand of conservatism is emerging in the UK which openly embraces traditional Christian values.

Reflecting on the assisted dying vote, Tory MP Danny Kruger, a leading opponent of the bill, said: “If we are to withstand our enemies, bring our society together, and tame the technium (somehow ensure that human values govern the new age of machines), we are going to need values that are up to the job.

“I don't think humanist atheism or progressive liberalism or whatever the new religion should be called, is up to it. Christianity is. Only Christianity is.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump now opposes abortion ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A warning from America

In America, the conscience vote rapidly became more party-politicised as a result of the Roe vs Wade abortion ruling in in 1973. Social conservatives gradually began to take over the Republicans on the right and social progressives the Democrats.

It has played out ferociously in the selection of Supreme Court justices, who recently in effect overturned Roe v Wade with a conservative majority.

The most interesting US development is the way that a man like Donald Trump, previously ambiguous over abortion, has adopted a strong anti-abortion line to please his base.

This played out in the 2022 midterms to the detriment of the Republicans with the Democrats using the threat to abortion rights to great effect. But it did little to help Kamala Harris in 2024.

What that shows though is that parties with very strong views one way or the other can be elected largely on economic grounds but bring with them a great deal of baggage on conscience issues. After this week some would argue the same thing has happened in the opposite direction in the UK.