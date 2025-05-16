Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will have to “run for the hills” if plans to legalise assisted dying fail, Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter has said, after the prime minister promised her mother MPs would be given a free vote on the issue.

“Sir Keir promised mum [it] would happen. I think if he promised mum it would happen and then it doesn’t happen, he might need to run for the hills. Because you don’t cross my mum”, Rebecca Wilcox told The Independent ahead of a debate in Parliament on the matter on Friday.

Dame Esther, credited for her efforts in bringing the conversation on assisted dying to the fore in recent years, has stage four cancer.

open image in gallery Rebecca Wilcox outside Parliament ( The Independent )

It is understood Dame Esther will try to follow the debate remotely on Friday, having given an update last month that she is on a different treatment since her “wonder drug has stopped working” and faces an “extremely limited” future.

Addressing critics of the bill, her daughter said she doesn’t believe there is “a God out there that would punish me for not wanting my mum to have a painful death”.

“We are hoping that people of faith, who may not believe in this, respect our decision for choice”, the TV presenter said.

Proposals to legalise assisted dying return to Parliament on Friday are backed by Sir Keir but criticised by some medical bodies.

The bill, Dame Esther said, will give terminally ill patients like herself the “choice they need and deserve at the end of their lives”, while Kim Leadbeater - the bill’s sponsor - said it “goes further than any other around the world in its safeguards, oversight and regulation”.

While opponents have argued the safeguards do not go far enough, expressing concerns that the bill has been rushed through, Ms Wilcox - who said she is “quietly optimistic” it will pass - said those people are “listening to scaremongering and not looking to the facts”.

“This bill is safer than its ever been and it isn’t being rushed through. If you want to look at laws that have been rushed through, there was one during covid that was brought through in six days. This has been 25 years... It has been really carefully considered”, she said.

“We want safeguards. We want this law to be difficult to bring in. We want the committee to go through it line by line - there is nothing to hide here. It is all about safeguards at its core - and compassion kindness and choice. What are we as a society if we’re stopping people having choice?”

open image in gallery Pro-assisted dying campaigners outside Parliament ( The Independent )

open image in gallery Dame Esther Rantzen said she remains a strong supporter of the assisted dying Bill (Esther Rantzen/PA)

It comes after two royal medical colleges voiced their doubts on the legislation in its current form, with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) saying it believes there are “concerning deficiencies” with the proposed legislation as it stands.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said it has “serious concerns” and cannot support the current bill.

MPs will take part in a five-hour session during which various amendments to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will be debated and voted on.

It is likely this part of the process, known as the report stage, will run into a second day next month, meaning a vote on approval or rejection of the overall Bill would not take place on Friday.

open image in gallery The Royal College of Physicians has added its voice to concerns around the assisted dying Bill (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile Sir Keir, who is on a trip to Albania and so will not be at the debate, has indicated he remains supportive of the proposed legislation.

The PM voted for the bill last year and, in comments to reporters this week, said it was facing “a lot of scrutiny”, adding that he was “satisfied” it had “sufficient time” in Parliament.

The government is neutral on the Bill and any votes MPs make are according to their own conscience rather than along party lines.

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who would have a vote on the bill should it make its way to the House of Lords, argued it has “not been made safer”, criticising the scrapping of the much-lauded High Court safeguard in favour of expert panels.

open image in gallery New Reform MP Sarah Pochin said she will support the Bill (James Speakman/PA)

But in a boost, new Reform MP Sarah Pochin has confirmed she will support it.

Mike Amesbury, who she replaced in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency earlier this month, had voted no last year.

Amendments potentially set to be debated on Friday include ensuring there is no obligation on anyone, such as medical staff, to take part in the assisted dying process; that no medical professional can raise the subject of assisted dying before a patient does; and that health professionals cannot broach the topic with someone under the age of 18.

open image in gallery Supporters of the Assisted Dying Bill demonstrated outside Parliament on the eve of the debate (Belinda Jiao Media Assignments/PA)

Expressing continued hope that her bill can keep making progress through Parliament, Labour MP Ms Leadbeater said proceedings in the Commons will be watched by terminally ill people and bereaved family members “who are counting on us to make our law better, safer and kinder – not just for them but for all of us, whatever we might choose”.

In a comment piece in the Mirror newspaper, she said: “We are closer than ever to achieving the change the British public have long been calling for.”

She insisted the Bill is “even stronger” than it was back in November, and “goes further than any other around the world in its safeguards, oversight and regulation”.

While pro-change campaign group Dignity in Dying said Friday is a “milestone in the journey towards a more compassionate and safeguarded law”, the Christian Action Research and Education group, which is against the Bill, urged MPs to instead focus on end of life care.

Its chief executive, Ross Hendry, said: “Instead of legislating for assisted suicide, parliamentarians should look to ensure that every life is protected and focus on improving truly life-affirming forms of care.”