Assisted dying coercion by doctors ‘a significant threat’, warns top consultant

Coercion by doctors and other members of the medical profession poses one of the biggest dangers to vulnerable, elderly and disabled people if assisted dying is legalised, a leading consultant has warned.

Baroness Llora Finlay, a consultant in palliative care and a member of the House of Lords, told The Independent that “it is often almost impossible” to detect coercion in patients.

She has raised her concerns about the problem of coercion ahead of tomorrow’s historic debate in the Commons when MPs will consider Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying Bill.

Her comments came after Canadian Roger Foley also warned UK MPs of a slippery slope, alleging that medics in his country, where assisted dying has been legalised, had tried to persuade him to end his own life because he suffers from spinocerebellar ataxia, a severe neurodegenerative disease.

open image in gallery Baroness Finlay told The Independent ‘it is often almost impossible’ to dectect coercion in patients(PA) ( PA Media )

Ms Leadbeater has claimed that the safeguards in her bill would be “the strictest in the world”. She has had the backing for former prime minister Lord David Cameron and two former health secretaries Andy Burnham and Matt Hancock.

The issue of coercion was raised by former paralympian 11-time gold medalist Tanni Grey-Thompson in an interview with The Independent over the impact on disabled people, as well as the elderly and vulnerable.

With an estimated one in six elderly people believed to have been victims of coercion in the UK, there are serious concerns that they could be pushed into ending their lives if the Bill is voted into law.

Baroness Finlay pointed out that Ms Leadbeater’s Bill allows doctors to suggest to patients that assisted suicide is an option and warned that coercion by doctors who may be under pressure with bed spaces was “a significant threat”.

She said: “If a doctor suggests something to a patient they will often take the advice as the best thing to do. The subliminal message is very coersive.”

She warned it changed the relationship arguing that currently if a patient says they cannot go on, the doctor’s duty is to explore the background and find a way” to make them feel their life is worth living”.

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Leadbeater is behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Baroness Finlay also identified pressure people put on themselves “believing they are a burden” as a problem.

She added that “overheard conversations” within families over money problems or time taken up looking after relatives will also put pressure on people to use assisted suicide to end their lives early.

Then there was the further issue of “manipulative control” often by those looking to inherit money, she said.

“I’ve seen that happen where people have been persuaded to change their will,” she added.

The warning on the eve of the historic vote comes as the result is still on a knife edge with those declared in favour of the bill narrowly ahead of those against.

It is understood that at least 175 MPs have asked to speak in the five-and-a-half hour debate but the majority have not declared which way they will vote yet.

MPs have also received a warning from Mr Foley, who has claimed that his harrowing experience shows the dangers of coercive behaviour by the medical profession once assisted dying is passed into law.

Despite his conditions, he has led an active life—achieving two degrees and working as an e-business manager at the Royal Bank of Canada.

He said: “As Canada has expanded its assisted dying law, I have faced neglect, verbal abuse, and denial of essential care. I’ve been told my care needs are too much work, and my life has been devalued. Worse still, I have been approached and told by healthcare staff to consider opting for Medical Aid in Dying.”

He added: “This is a concern I’d urge UK politicians to consider as they debate this issue. I believe that what has happened under Canada’s regime would occur in the UK if Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying Bill becomes law.”