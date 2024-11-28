MP: Fund hospices and palliative care properly before legalising assisted dying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hospices and palliative care should be funded “properly” before steps are taken to legalise assisted dying, according to the Church of England’s Commons representative.

Labour MP Marsha de Cordova also said there is “considerable concern” that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill could “divert much-needed” funds from frontline care.

Her remarks came as MPs used the Church Commissioners questions session to suggest the future of faith-based hospices could be put at risk by the proposed law.

The very ethos of the church-owned hospices is the sanctity of life DUP MP Jim Shannon

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Bill will be debated on Friday and, barring any parliamentary shenanigans, a vote is expected on whether or not to approve it at second reading – the first stage of its parliamentary journey.

Only terminally ill adults with under six months to live who have a settled wish to end their lives would be eligible under the proposed Bill, described by Ms Leadbeater as the “most robust” in the world.

But opposition campaigners have raised fears of coercion and a slippery slope to wider legislation taking in more people, claims Ms Leadbeater (Spen Valley) has rejected.

Ms de Cordova, who speaks on behalf of the Church of England in her role as Second Church Estates Commissioner, told the Commons: “Only a third of adult hospices in the UK receive funding provided by the state, the rest rely on charitable support, and there is considerable concern that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill may divert much-needed funds from frontline care.”

Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said: “The very ethos of the church-owned hospices is the sanctity of life, the Bible is very clear what it says in relation to that and the church-owned hospices will reflect that in what they do.

“Does the church commissioner share my concern in relation to what could or could not happen tomorrow in relation to the assisted dying Bill and the fact that there could be a conflict between church-owned hospices and this House?”

Ms de Cordova replied: “I think what is really important on this issue is the role that hospices and palliative care play in relation to end-of-life care and I believe we need to fund those services properly before we look at wanting to move towards legislating for assisted dying.”

Hospices are about comforting the dying, surrounding them with care and isn't that the very antithesis of the state involving itself in sanctioning and assisting suicide? TUV leader Jim Allister

Labour MP Rachael Maskell (York Central) earlier voiced her concerns over the impact on faith-based hospices.

She said: “Hospices have charitable aims in providing palliative care at the end of life, but these could be compromised by the Bill before Parliament tomorrow.

“What consultation and impact assessment has there been with hospices with a faith foundation on this measure, as I’m hearing that some hospices need an exemption or indeed they may close.”

Ms de Cordova replied: “To my knowledge I don’t believe that there has been any consultation with any faith-connected organisations and also I do not believe there has been an impact assessment carried out.

“However, Hospice UK – the body to which most churches associated with hospices are affiliated – have surveyed the providers, staff and practitioners and have expressed concerns about the implementation of the Bill.”

MPs heard this included the impact of the proposed measures on those who work in hospices, palliative and end-of-life care and how a conscience clause will operate in practice.

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said: “Hospices are about comforting the dying, surrounding them with care and isn’t that the very antithesis of the state involving itself in sanctioning and assisting suicide?”

Ms de Cordova replied: “If we think back to the founder of hospices and that care, it was founded on the principles of faith and that of Jesus Christ in terms of being caring and compassionate and it is only right that those principles also ring true in ensuring that hospice care is there for those who need it.”