Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has defended Dame Antonia Romeo as an “outstanding leader” amid growing expectations she will be picked to succeed Sir Chris Wormald as cabinet secretary.

Dame Antonia, who has been tipped to replace Sir Chris, previously faced allegations of bullying related to her time as consul-general in New York, but she was later cleared by the Cabinet Office following an inquiry.

Asked about reports that the senior civil servant had been spoken to about her management style following the inquiry, the prime minister’s official spokesperson insisted that Dame Antonia’s record “speaks for itself”.

The spokesman said “one formal complaint was raised nine years ago and the allegations were dismissed on the basis that there was no case to answer”.

open image in gallery File: Antonia Romeo during an event in New York City on 17 November 2016 ( Getty Images )

“Antonia Romeo is an outstanding leader with a 25-year record of excellent public service, including having been appointed to three permanent secretary roles,” he said.

Asked again, No 10 said it would “never get into documents relating to confidential HR processes”.

The spokesman said: “Antonia Romeo’s record speaks for itself… I’m not going to get into individual HR files or reports.”

A source told the BBC that Dame Antonia faced “tough conversations" about her leadership style in the wake of the investigation, adding that "there were some issues of personal style that grated with people".

It comes after Dame Antonia’s former boss, Lord Simon McDonald, ex-permanent secretary at the foreign office, last week suggested he had doubts about a potential decision to appoint her.

He told Channel 4 News: “The due diligence needs to be thorough. If the candidate mentioned in the media is the one, in my view, the due diligence has some way still to go.”

He said there should be a “full process” to appoint a new cabinet secretary, which “needs to start from scratch”.

“This is the most important job in the civil service... It can’t be chosen on the fly. Due diligence is vitally important.”

Government sources dismissed Lord McDonald’s claims, saying there was “absolutely no basis for this criticism” and calling him “a senior male official whose time has passed”.

Dame Antonia is one of the three civil servants filling in as cabinet secretary in the interim following Sir Chris Wormwald’s departure, alongside Cabinet Office permanent secretary Cat Little and Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler.

After 35 years in the civil service, Sir Chris is now the shortest-serving cabinet secretary in history, lasting less than the 23 months Sir Mark Sedwill held the position for under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

His departure – which the Cabinet Office said was by “mutual agreement” – came just days after the resignations of chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications chief, Tim Allan.

The shake-up was part of an attempt to draw a line under the scandal over the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle to top roles despite their association with sex offenders - with Sir Keir Starmer facing questions over his judgement.

The government has vowed to improve its vetting processes after the prime minister claimed Lord Mandelson lied about the depth of his association to Jeffrey Epstein during his vetting before being appointed Britain’s ambassador to Washington.