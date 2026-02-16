Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Antonia Romeo and why is she favourite to be the next cabinet secretary?

Starmer 'liberated, determined' in crunch meeting with Labour MPs, claims Miliband
  • Sir Keir Starmer will begin the process of appointing a new cabinet secretary after Sir Chris Wormald stepped down by mutual agreement after just 14 months in the role.
  • Sir Chris's departure follows a shake-up of Downing Street operations and comes after the resignations of Sir Keir's chief of staff and communications director, leading to concerns about governance.
  • Dame Antonia Romeo, currently the Home Office permanent secretary, is widely tipped to replace Sir Chris, despite warnings from her former boss, Lord Simon McDonald, about her suitability.
  • Lord McDonald's concerns, which included a call for a recruitment process 'from scratch', were dismissed by government sources who labelled him 'a senior male official whose time has passed'.
  • Sir Chris Wormald, who received a £260,000 payout, is now the shortest-serving cabinet secretary in history, lasting less than his predecessor, Sir Mark Sedwill.
