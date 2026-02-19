Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Antonia Romeo is appointed as top UK civil servant

She will be head of the Civil Service and cabinet secretary

(National Archives/OGL 3)

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service.

The appointment follows allegations she was previously spoken to about her management style.

Dame Antonia, currently the permanent secretary of the Home Office, becomes the first woman to hold the role of Cabinet Secretary.

She has previously faced accusations of bullying related to her time as consul-general in New York in 2017, but was cleared by the Cabinet Office.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

