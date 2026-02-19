Antonia Romeo is appointed as top UK civil servant
She will be head of the Civil Service and cabinet secretary
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service.
The appointment follows allegations she was previously spoken to about her management style.
Dame Antonia, currently the permanent secretary of the Home Office, becomes the first woman to hold the role of Cabinet Secretary.
She has previously faced accusations of bullying related to her time as consul-general in New York in 2017, but was cleared by the Cabinet Office.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks