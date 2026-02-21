MPs to consider inquiry into trade envoy role after Andrew’s arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An influential group of MPs are considering launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Business and Trade Committee will discuss its options on Tuesday amid the police investigation after allegations were made against the former prince following the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It is understood that any inquiry would look at potential governance issues within the wider system and lessons to be learned, avoiding specific commentary on Mr Mountbatten-Windsor until there is no risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings.

MPs will consider probing the role of UK trade envoys after Andrew’s arrest (PA) ( PA Archive )

MPs could also consider looking more broadly at the appointment and accountability of UK trade envoys at the meeting.

The committee’s chairman, Liam Byrne, told the Telegraph he is taking the matter “acutely seriously”, saying that MPs “are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks”.

It comes amid reports that Lord Mandelson – who was forced to resign over his links with Jeffrey Epstein – backed Mr Mountbatten-Windsor for the role despite the King expressing opposition to it.

The Telegraph reported that King Charles urged his mother Elizabeth II to block the appointment, with one source telling the newspaper he expressed concerns that Andrew’s “head would be turned by rich people”.

The King also reportedly warned that his brother couldn’t “help himself” when temptation was put in his way.

But the warnings were ignored, with Lord Mandelson having reportedly argued the former prince was “well suited” to the role.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who was leader of the Opposition when Andrew was appointed to the role, said the committee “needs to ask the question of was Mandelson involved and if so why?”

He added: “To what degree did Tony Blair know Mandelson was supporting this, because none of this would have happened if Andrew hadn’t been appointed in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Reform UK’s Richard Tice said: “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment as UK trade envoy must be urgently investigated. His close ties to Jeffrey Epstein were clear at the time, and Andrew continued in his role even after Epstein’s first conviction for soliciting prostitution from minors.

“Questions must be asked as to why Tony Blair’s government thought this man was fit to represent us on the world stage.”

However, it is understood that no such questions would be asked until the criminal proceedings have concluded.

Dubbed “Air Miles Andy” amid criticism of his globe-trotting, Andrew was accused of over-using helicopters at taxpayers’ expense during his 10-year stint in the role, in particular to attend golf-related dinners as a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

As a roving ambassador, one of his first tasks was a post-September 11 trip to New York, but Andrew faced a backlash for attending a party during his stay.

His relations with Timor Kulibayev, son-in-law of the president of Kazakhstan, were scrutinised after Mr Kulibayev purchased the former duke’s Sunninghill Park home for £3 million more than its £12 million asking price in 2007.

And he also faced questions over his connections to politicians in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Libya and Turkmenistan.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes as the government vowed to consider removing him from the line of succession once police investigations have concluded.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former Duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, it is understood.

The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Detectives continued to search his former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire, on Friday.