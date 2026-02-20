Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: Former prince pictured leaving police station after his arrest
King’s brother released under investigation after questioning in Norfolk
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, police said.
The disgraced former prince was pictured slouched in the back of a vehicle leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk after being in custody for around 11 hours.
Police officers searched properties linked to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor after he was arrested at the Sandringham Estate on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police are investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The claims emerged in a new tranche of emails in the so-called Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.
In a statement, King Charles expressed “deepest concern” over his brother’s arrest. He added: “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
Trump says Andrew's arrest 'very sad'
US president Donald Trump has weighed in on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, hours after the King’s brother was detained under suspicion of alleged misconduct in public office.
“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing,” Mr Trump said.
Andrew, who used to be known as “Prince” before having his royal titles stripped, was arrested after police launched an investigation into claims that he allegedly shared sensitive information while on official visits as the UK as the country’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.
The claims emerged as part of the Epstein file’s that were recently released by Trump’s Department of Justice.
Epstein opposed me, Trump claims
US president Donald Trump has claimed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had been against him in the 2016 election.
He said: “It's really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, and now they speak, but I’m the one that can talk about it because I’ve been totally exonerated.
“I did nothing – in fact, the opposite. He was against me. He was fighting me in the election which I just found out throughout the last three million pages of documents.”
'Spectacular fall from grace' says expert
Craig Prescott, a royal expert at Royal Holloway, University of London, said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest was "the most spectacular fall from grace for a member of the royal family in modern times".
He compared it in severity to the crisis sparked by Edward VIII's abdication to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
"And it may not be over yet," Mr Prescott added.
Former prince's homes that police searched
History of Andrew’s royal homes: From Wood Farm to Royal Lodge
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained for 11 hours
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released Thursday evening after being detained for about 11 hours at his home in eastern England.
He was photographed in a car leaving the police station near the royal Sandringham estate.
He was arrested by British police on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Police said he was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.
Opinion: Queen Elizabeth would have been horrified
Mothers react to their sons differently from others but on her watch, steps were taken to sideline the then Prince Andrew, writes historian Hugo Vickers:
Queen Elizabeth would be horrified by how far Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has fallen
How ex-duke went from favourite son to royal outcast
How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor went from favourite son to royal outcast
Opinion:
The ex-prince is the author of his own misfortunes, but his story is a sad one, in the sense that anyone can see what an asset Andrew could have become had he lived up to his promise, writes Sean O’Grady:
