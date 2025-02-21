Minister sacked over WhatsApp messages investigated by MPs’ watchdog
Andrew Gwynne was suspended from the Labour Party after the emergence of ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ messages in a WhatsApp group
A former minister sacked over “sexist” and “racist” WhatsApp messages is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog.
In a development which could see Sir Keir Starmer face his first by-election in government, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has launched an investigation into Andrew Gwynne.
Mr Gwynne was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party earlier this month after the emergence of offensive messages in a WhatsApp group.
Mr Gwynne, who is now sitting as the independent MP for Gorton and Denton, is listed among the allegations under investigation by the commissioner, specifically for "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally" accordingthe parliament’s website.
Parliament’s standards watchdog can recommend an MP’s suspension based on the findings of its investigations, with the suspension then voted on by MPs.
Any MP who receives a suspension of longer than 10 sitting days is subjected to a recall petition in their constituency, with a by-election triggered if more than one in 10 voters sign a petition.
Mr Gwynne won his seat for Labour with a comfortable 13,413 majority, but any Labour candidate in a future by-election would likely face a major challenge from Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform UK.
The investigation was opened on February 18 2025, the entry states.
