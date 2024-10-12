Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former Scottish first ministerAlex Salmond penned a series of poignant X posts about Scottish independence just before his sudden death at the age of 69.

The Alba leader died on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, the party’s general secretary Chris McEleny confirmed.

Mr Salmond had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack at lunch in a crowded room, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Salmond – who served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

Contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and shock at his death, with many referencing his passion for Scotland and fight for Scottish independence.

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died suddenly at the age of 69 ( Getty )

Fittingly, Mr Salmond’s final posts on X, formerly Twitter, were about the cause that was so important to him, with “Scotland is a country not a county” being his last words posted on the social media platform.

Just after 2pm, he wrote: “Tony Blair used to whine that he never really compared the Scottish Parliament to an ‘English Parish Council’, it was only the nasty Scottish press who twisted his remarks! In fact, he did so compare.

“Similarly, there is little point in John Swinney complaining that his attendance at the grandly titled Council of the Nations and Regions doesn’t carry a perception of a regional status for the nation of Scotland – it does deliver that status.

“Of course the first minister has the right to insist on bilateral JMC meetings with the prime minister. I am not sure in which world that correct business approach includes a convivial group selfie with the political opponent who is freezing Scots’ pensioners.

“If John or his advisers had read Gordon Brown’s original proposal for this Council, then they would have realised that this wasn’t some ad hoc reset meeting, but part of a plan to pull any independence teeth from devolution.

“It is designed to diminish the status of our parliament and the first minister. Part of becoming independent is about thinking independently, not subserviently. John should have politely declined the meeting with the words ‘Scotland is a country not a county’.”

Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader Mr Swinney was among the politicians who paid tribute to Mr Salmond, saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by his “untimely death.”

Sir Keir Starmer called Mr Salmond a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years who “leaves behind a lasting legacy”.

Contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and shock at Alex Salmond’s death, with many referencing his passion for Scotland and fight for Scottish independence ( PA Archive )

Kenny MacAskill, Alba deputy leader, said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader” but that “the dream he cherished so closely and came so close to delivering will never die”.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond in the post, said she was “shocked and sorry” to learn of the death of her “mentor”.

Mr Salmond launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Ms Sturgeon fractured.