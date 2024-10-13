✕ Close Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Tributes have poured in for the longtime Scottish first minister Alex Salmond after his sudden death aged 69 shocked the world of politics in which he was a senior figure for decades.

The current Alba leader passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, the party’s general secretary Chris McEleny confirmed.

He had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack at lunch in a crowded room, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014, with contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressing their condolences.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer led the tributes, describing Mr Salmond as a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to her “mentor”, while Scotland’s current first minister John Swinney said Mr Salmond “fought fearlessly” for Scottish independence.

Alba Party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader”.