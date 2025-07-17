Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious members of the parliamentary committee which deals with national security have written to ministers demanding to know why they were kept in the dark for three years over the Afghan data breach.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has a statutory duty to oversee and scrutinise intelligence matters but were not informed of the data breach, which affected up to 100,000 Afghans and cost the UK taxpayer an estimated £7bn, for three years.

The breach happened when an unnamed official, who was not sacked, sent an email with a datasheet of what they thought were 150 names to help get them evacuated as the Taliban swept to power. But instead the data contained details of thousands of Afghans who were then left exposed.

In a terse letter to ministers, the chairman of the committee, Lord Beamish, has warned that there were “no grounds” to withhold the information from them.

Lord Beamish chairs the ISC (PA) ( PA Archive )

The committee notoriously operates in secret and does not reveal the sensitive issues it has discussed, as a means of ensuring that the intelligence and security services are held to account.

Ministers have also been ordered to release sensitive papers on the Afghan data breach which put the lives of up to 100,000 Afghans at risk and cost the government £7bn while a secret route for asylum was created.

In a statement issued after the ISC met on Thursday morning, the Labour peer Lord Beamish said: “The committee has today written to require, under the statutory powers the committee has in the Justice and Security Act 2013, that Defence Intelligence (DI) and Joint Intelligence Organisation assessments be provided to it immediately, together with any other intelligence assessments as referred to by Mr Justice Chamberlain in his judgement of 15 July, the closed version of the Review by Paul Rimmer, and all other DI material relating to the ARAP scheme.”

He added: “The committee has also asked to be provided with the basis on which government counsel advised the Court of Appeal that material relating to the data loss could not be shared with this committee, given that under the Justice and Security Act 2013 classification or sensitivity of material is not grounds on which information can be withheld from the ISC.”

Former Tory defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace has taken full responsibility for the breach and the decision to initially get an injunction to prevent publication of the details.

His successor Sir Grant Shapps, armed forces minister James Heappey and former prime minister Rishi Sunak who oversaw the cover up have yet to make a public statement.

Labour defence secretary John Healey decided to lift the superinjunction preventing publication and even discussion about the data breach on Tuesday, having previously ordered a review by Paul Rimmer.

Senior ministers have told The Independent about their “total shock” when they were presented with the facts of the breach and the super injunction on their first day in office last year.

The Independent has asked the MoD for comment.