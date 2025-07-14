National security adviser will face MPs, minister confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s national security adviser will answer questions from MPs and peers after repeated requests for him to do so, it has been confirmed.

The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) has been calling for Jonathan Powell to appear before it since his appointment in November.

Ministers had resisted the requests, saying that as the veteran diplomat was a special adviser, rather than a civil servant, it would not be “appropriate” for him to give evidence to the JCNSS.

But on Monday, JCNSS chairman Matt Western said Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden had agreed in writing that Mr Powell would give evidence.

Mr McFadden, who appeared before the committee himself on Monday, said he had decided to allow Mr Powell to appear “because I understand the committee’s desire to hear from him and he does occupy a specific position in this sphere which is obviously important”.

Mr Western had most recently raised the issue of Mr Powell’s non-appearance before his committee in May, when he told the Commons he was concerned that the Government was “using a quirk of his appointment as a special adviser” to “erode democratic norms”.

He also pointed out that Mr Powell was the first national security adviser not to appear before the committee since the role was created in 2010.

Prior to his appointment as the national security adviser, Mr Powell played a key role in negotiating the sovereignty dispute between the UK and Mauritius over the Chagos Islands.

Having previously worked as a Foreign Office diplomat, he became Tony Blair’s chief of staff in 1995, moving with him to Downing Street after the 1997 election and remaining there until 2007.

Mr McFadden told the JCNSS a “suitable date” would be arranged for Mr Powell’s appearance.

On the same day, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) announced it had met Sir Keir in what its chairman described as a “very positive reset” in its relations with the Government.

The meeting was the first between a prime minister and the ISC, which scrutinises Britain’s intelligence services, for more than 10 years.

ISC chairman Lord Beamish said: “These are very positive steps toward significant change which will make parliamentary oversight of this crucial area stronger, and enhance public confidence in the vital work of the UK intelligence community.”