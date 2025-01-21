Deaths of man, 36, and young girl ‘unexplained’, say police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deaths of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl whose bodies were found at a property in West Lothian are being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Officers found the bodies at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, after they were called to a report of concern for a person at about 4pm on Monday January 20.

Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Officers said their relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said extensive inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: “We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

The fire service also went to the scene on Monday to support emergency service partners.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and crews gained entry to a dwelling house.

“Crews left the scene at 5.03pm.”

MP for the area Gregor Poynton said he was “sorry to learn about the tragic deaths in West Calder”.

Adding that his “thoughts are with all those affected”, the Livingston MP added he had spoken to Police Scotland about the situation, and the force would have an “increased presence” in the area.