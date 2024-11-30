‘Highly visible’ police presence amid pro-Palestine march and festivities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There will be a “highly visible” police presence in London this weekend with a pro-Palestine march and counter-protest set to clash with Christmas festivities.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) demonstrators will march from Park Lane to Whitehall on Saturday afternoon, in their 21st protest since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

Counter-protesters from Stop the Hate will gather on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus, on the route of the PSC procession, to urge the marchers to “stop supporting terror”.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police issued another warning that Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah are proscribed terror organisations and that expressing support for them is a criminal offence.

This includes chanting, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos.

Scotland Yard said it expects the weekend to be one of the busiest shopping weeks before Christmas, with Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland also occurring nearby.

The force would not say how many protesters it expects to take to the streets, but said previous demonstrations have seen “significant numbers”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell, who is leading the policing operation, said: “Ahead of the weekend we have been in regular discussions with the PSC, counter-protesters Stop the Hate, as well as faith and community groups – particularly the Jewish community who we know continue to be impacted by protests – residents, and businesses.

“We expect this weekend to be very busy with many people shopping during the Black Friday sales, and visiting the capital ahead of the festive period, including Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park which is nearby.

Officers will be highly visible along the protest route and wider area to ensure the events take place safely and will deal with any offences Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell

“We have worked with organisers to seek to minimise disruption and balance the right to protest.

“Officers will be highly visible along the protest route and wider area to ensure the events take place safely and will deal with any offences.”

PSC speeches will occur in Whitehall, and the assembly must finish by 4.30pm.

The advocacy group, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to “British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid” of Gaza.

It comes after a truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities for 60 days was announced on Tuesday night, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.