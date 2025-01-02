P&O Ferries worker ‘unfairly sacked after hair pulling and swearing allegations’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A “loyal” P&O Ferries worker was unfairly dismissed over unfounded allegations that he aggressively pulled a female colleague’s hair, called her offensive names and acted inappropriately, a tribunal judge has ruled.

Paul Gregory, employed as a customer services representative at the Port of Dover for nearly 30 years, faced multiple allegations made by Freesia Pullen, judge Liz Ord said.

Mr Gregory, who had no prior complaints against him and had served as a GMB union workplace representative, successfully brought legal action against the firm for unfair dismissal after being sacked.

The allegations against Mr Gregory began in March 2023, when Ms Pullen accused him of “tugging her hair” in a way she found aggressive, a Croydon employment tribunal heard.

Mr Gregory, who was left shocked by the accusation, claimed that he had only playfully tugged her hair in response to a “cheeky” remark she had made, the tribunal heard.

Later the same day, Ms Pullen alleged that Mr Gregory had whispered “you c***” in her ear.

Mr Gregory denied this accusation, arguing that he had never said it.

As an internal investigation into the claims took place, Ms Pullen alleged that Mr Gregory often called her a “dumb f***” when she made mistakes.

She also alleged that he would touch her back, shoulders, hands and arms, the tribunal heard.

A disciplinary hearing later found Mr Gregory guilty of breaching P&O Ferries’ dignity at work policy and he was dismissed for inappropriate conduct, intimidation and offensive language.

However, the investigation by Mr Gregory’s line manager Damien Parker-Gorman before the hearing was criticised by Judge Ord for being “flawed”.

Mr Parker-Gorman initially recommended mediation and training, but later “succumbed to unreasonable peer pressure” to pursue disciplinary action, the judge said.

Judge Ord said the evidence demonstrates that nobody witnessed either of the alleged incidents.

She said it was known that Ms Pullen, had mental health issues and disliked the claimant because “he reminded her of her father, who she had problems with”, something that “ought to have raised alarm bells” with P&O Ferries.

The judge wrote that the firm gave “undue weight” to Ms Pullen’s claims and “went to great lengths” to persuade Mr Parker-Gorman to overturn his initial findings on the matter to produce a report “better suited their purpose”.